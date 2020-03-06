Woman accused of assault with pole with screw attached
A Great Mills woman was released following a bail review Wednesday on charges alleging she had assaulted her niece with a weapon crafted from a wooden pole and a screw.
Mary Zell, 38, is accused in a charges application unsealed Wednesday of being involved in a physical altercation with her niece, who told officers Zell had “swung” on her multiple times before retrieving the handcrafted weapon, fashioned from a stick with a protruding screw, and struck her niece on the head three times before her niece’s mother retrieved it.
Charging papers say the niece provided police with video evidence showing Zell taking the stick and striking her niece “at least once on the back of the head.”
Zell was charged with second-degree child abuse as well as first- and second-degree assault.
Man’s inquiry gets guns seized
A Callaway man had several weapons seized last Wednesday after he allegedly contacted police asking why he could not retrieve one seized earlier, because he had several more.
A final extreme risk protective order, also known as a “red flag,” was issued against Colin Jacob Eaton, 25, of Callaway earlier last month according to charging documents filed by a state police detective on Tuesday, and a firearm was seized.
The documents say Eaton contacted Detective Sgt. Jeffery Linger of the state police’s Leonardtown barrack last month in reference to that firearm, and asked if he could retrieve the seized firearm. Linger found Eaton was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous convictions, and informed Eaton he could not retrieve his gun, the documents allege.
“Eaton informed [Linger] he was unsure why because he currently possesses firearms and he hunts,” the documents say.
Officers obtained a search warrant and seized seven shotguns and two rifles in Eaton’s residence, the documents say. Eaton was charged with nine counts of possessing a rifle or shotgun while disqualified.
Grand jury indicts several
A St. Mary’s grand jury indicted several individuals on Monday who were previously charged through the district court system.
Currently unsealed indictments include a superseding indictment against Gilbert Estevez, 30, previously accused of one count of second-degree rape against a child among other charges, now tacking on a total of eight counts of second-degree rape.
And, Timothy Christian Wagner, 36, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge and firearm use in the commission of a violent crime, alleging that he shot and killed his wife one night last month after she was found dead from gunshot wounds, and he allegedly confessed to killing her after a brief chase by police.
Darren Matthew Bivens, 32, who is committed to the state health department after being found incompetent in a case where he was accused of sending harassing text messages to a Massachusetts woman, including alleged cannibalistic threats, was indicted Monday on five misdemeanor charges, including stalking, harassment, assault and resisting arrest for that incident.
And, accused of robbing two banks in St. Mary’s County over the course of a week by threatening the use of an explosive, Angela Fitzhugh-Hill, 41, is facing two cases, both accusing her of armed robbery, threatening arson, making a false statement about possessing a destructive device, second-degree assault, and theft over $1,500.
DAN BELSON