Officers responding to a reported stabbing at an Avenue trailer park shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday found “blood smeared” throughout the RV after speaking with a resident who said he had been stabbed twice by his roommate.
Charging papers filed against the stabbed man’s roommate, Eric Lawbaugh, 30, say the Edward Adams Jr. called emergency services shortly after being stabbed, evident by blood just starting to dry on his body from the lacerations on his calf and shoulder, as well as minor abrasions on his cheek and hand.
Adams told officers the roommates had been drinking, and had gotten into an argument when Lawbaugh demanded use of his cell phone, forcing a bedroom door open and allegedly stabbing Adams with a kitchen knife, which broke.
Lawbaugh allegedly brought back a second kitchen knife and stabbed Adams again, charging papers say. Two knives, one broken, both stained with blood were found at the residence off of Golden Thompson Road.
Blood on the walls, doors, countertops and furniture suggested “a physical struggle ensured throughout the victim’s bedroom, the bathroom and the kitchen,” St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Shelko wrote in charging papers.
Lawbaugh, who was highly intoxicated, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, and held without bail prior to a bond review on Monday afternoon.
Adams’ injuries were minor and non life-threatening, St. Mary’s Cpl. Julie Yingling said, but he was transported to the hospital.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews