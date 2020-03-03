A former St. Mary’s resident living in South Carolina was killed in a crash in Leonardtown on Saturday evening, police say.
A release from the Maryland State Police says a 2014 Hyundai Veloster driven by 58-year-old David Vukmer was traveling south on Point Lookout Road just south of Whirlwind Road and traveled off the roadway for unknown reasons, running into a ditch and becoming airborne before striking two separate trees and landing on its roof, about 15 feet from another tree.
Troopers responded at about 8 p.m. that night, and Vukmer was declared dead at the scene. Police believe he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
A Great Mills High School graduate who went on to graduate from Salisbury University, Vukmer was a 30-year veteran television news cameraman, working for NBC News for several years, and had recently started MozAir Productions, an aerial photography and videography business based in Georgetown, S.C., according to his website for that company.
Vukmer’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, the state police said.
State police are investigating the causes of the crash, and ask those who may have information relating to the crash to contact their barrack at301-475-8955.
Twitter: @DanEntNews