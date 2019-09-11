Ambulance driver hit with citations after bridge incident
A Lusby ambulance driver who damaged a utility truck while headed back to Calvert County on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge on Aug. 26 was charged with two traffic citations for the incident.
Brian Patrick Bowen, 35, was served with a citation last Thursday for failing to drive an emergency vehicle safely, and a separate citation for passing while unsafe.
Bowen had been indicted in a 2006 incident on two counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter and charges of second-degree assault and reckless driving. He was found guilty on all counts in March 2007.
Man charged with carjacking
A Great Mills man is being held without bond in the detention center on charges that he stole his girlfriend’s car and attempted to drive as another woman was pinned to the car.
Charging documents say that Douglas L. Oliver Jr. had borrowed a car belonging to his girlfriend, with the understanding that “he would drop her off and pick her up from work,” but that day “Oliver did not show.”
After arranging for transportation, Oliver’s girlfriend and two friends found Oliver in the vehicle on North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, and the documents say that he “refused to get out” and “continually tried to close the driver’s side door as she attempted to gain control of the vehicle.”
The charging documents state that one of the friends’ “right arm became trapped between … the driver door and cab of the vehicle due to Oliver’s forceful closing of the door” as he was attempting to drive away and “subsequently dragged her approximately 30 feet.”
Man charged with using false name following traffic stop
A Lexington Park man faces an October trial for allegedly impersonating his brother during a traffic stop and giving a false Social Security number.
Job St. Sauveur, a 28-year-old Lexington Park man, was pulled over by Maryland State Trooper Evan Ruggles and allegedly said that he did not have his license on him, but that he had a license and that his name was Joseph St. Sauveur, Job’s brother who had been pulled over and issued citations four days before.
The charging documents then say that Job St. Sauveur told Ruggles that he had not been stopped before, and when asked for a Social Security number he provided a number that returned a 28-year-old woman’s name.
Job St. Sauveur confessed to Ruggles after a short time, and a driving record search revealed that Job St. Sauveur did not have a license, according to the charging documents. He allegedly “voluntarily stated that he knew he was providing a Social Security number that was not his” on the way to the detention center.
Sheriff posts crime news and other information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising.
DAN BELSON