Serious crash hurts one in Hillville

Satanic cut allegedly used for gratification
A Lexington Park man accused of carving “Lucifer” into his girlfriend’s thigh was released on bail last Friday after being charged with first-degree assault for the incident, which was among several other allegations of her boyfriend hurting her for gratification, according to charging documents.
Charging papers allege Gerald Moirs, 27, had admitted to carving “Lucifer” into his girlfriends upper thigh, telling officers the cut was “a form of sexual gratification” and the woman “did not tell him he could not do it.”
Moirs was charged with first- and second-degree assault.
Man hit in head with baseball bat
A Hollywood man was briefly jailed following his friend’s allegation he hit him in the head with a baseball bat in an argument regarding his girlfriend last Friday night.
Franklin Russell, 24, was charged with first-degree assault after police spoke with his friend, who was bleeding from the head and alleged Russell had struck him with a metal baseball bat, charging papers say.
The friend was taken to Prince George’s shock trauma after EMS determined he had suffered a decompressed skull fracture, charging papers say.
Man accused of robbery
A Lexington Park man was released on bail Tuesday after being charged with robbery on allegations he stole a cell phone from a woman.
Charging papers allege Terrance L. Lyles, 59, grabbed the woman’s arm, stole her phone and pushed her. When Lyles was questioned, he told officers he had not assaulted the woman or stolen her phone, but alleged she had left the phone in his home, and she could get it if she returned $130 which he said she stole from him.
Lyles was charged with robbery, theft and second-degree assault.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON