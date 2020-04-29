Serious crash in Loveville takes patient to hospital

Nanny accused of assaults on children
A woman babysitting at a residence in Hollywood is facing child abuse and assault charges after the children’s mothers reviewed video footage allegedly showing the nanny striking two children, according to charging papers.
Police requested to suspend Rachel Dawn McGraw’s listing as a babysitter on care.com, a care provider listing website, after reviewing video footage earlier this month that allegedly showed McGraw slapping one of the children in the face and later slamming the 1-year-old boy into a crib, charging papers say, also slapping a 1-year-old girl on the leg, who officers noted in charging papers had visible signs of injury. McGraw, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts each of second-degree assault and second-degree child abuse, and was later released on $5,000 bail.
Navy corpsman accused of assaulting wife
A man who told a court commissioner he works as a corpsman with the U.S. Navy is facing an assault charge alleging he beat and choked his wife last week.
Charging papers say deputies came to a residence belonging to Aidan J. Lasky, 27, of Lexington Park, last Thursday, and the woman met with officers at the front door speaking quietly so Lasky could not hear her, detailing that her husband became confrontational the previous night and later became violent after the woman pushed him out of the way of an exit.
Lasky is alleged to have slapped and struck the woman before grabbing her by her throat, causing her to lose the ability to breathe and lose consciousness briefly before Lasky allegedly pushed, punched and slammed her more while grabbing her throat, according to charging papers.
Officers noted several signs of injury on the woman, who told officers she believed he wanted to kill her. Lasky was arrested and charged with second-degree assault Thursday, and was released on pretrial supervision. He is retaining the services of Andrew David Alpert, according to court records.
Man accused of assaulting wife
A 29-year-old released to an address in La Plata was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and violating a protective order petitioned by his wife, then charged with violating the order again from jail the following day.
Charging documents allege Phillip Miles entered the residence and pushed his wife, then grabbed her around the neck last week after a protective order was approved by a judge earlier this month, before fleeing the scene. As officers were leaving last Wednesday, charging papers say Miles returned to the residence and began yelling at the woman.
He was then arrested and charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order.
Miles was charged again the following day after officers allegedly discovered he had called the woman from the jail, and told officers calling the woman’s number was the only way he could contact his mother, charging papers say.
DAN BELSON
Great Mills motorist involved in fatal crash
A Waldorf man was killed Sunday night when a car hit him as he was walking on northbound U.S. 301 at Cedarville Road in Prince George’s County.
On April 26 at approximately 9:11 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville barrack responded to northbound U.S. 301 near the intersection of Cedarville Road for a report of a fatal accident involving a struck pedestrian, according to an MSP press release. The pedestrian, Darryn Paul Alley, 27, of Waldorf, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a dark blue Ford F-150, driven by Johnny Desmond Holmes Jr., 54, of Great Mills, was traveling north on U.S. 301 in the right lane when it struck Alley, who was on foot, with the passenger side portion of the front bumper, according to the MSP press release. Alley was wearing dark clothing and was allegedly not walking in a crosswalk, the release stated.
No charges have been filed at this time.
DARWIN WEIGEL