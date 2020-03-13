A class-action settlement between the California-based law firm Dugan, McKissick and Longmore and those who received certain debt collection letters is heading to a judge’s desk for final approval.
The federal lawsuit, filed last September by Mechanicsville resident Jeffery Stadtler, alleges that the law firm used deceptive tactics to collect debts in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by stating on debt notices that a lawsuit would be filed if the debtor did not post payment within five days.
Stadtler alleged he received a letter from the law firm, which represents Cedar Point Credit Union in debt collection, which “threatened” to file suit against him if he did not pay his debts to Cedar Point within “five … business days of this letter,” also adding a mandatory disclosure under the federal debt collection law which states the recipient may request to dispute and validate the debt within 30 days of receiving the letter, and “that if you dispute this debt, this does not prevent Cedar Point from going forward and filing suit against you immediately.”
Both attorneys for Stadtler and the St. Mary’s law firm did not answer requests for comment.
The lawsuit alleged the notice “conveyed to [Stadtler] that the only way to avoid a lawsuit being filed against him was to pay [his balance] within just five business days,” depriving him of his validation rights and making him “confused about whether he had 30 days to invoke his validation rights” under federal law.
Lawyers filed a notice in late January that the case was approaching a class-action settlement, and filed a settlement agreement last week to be approved by a judge.
The filing by Stadtler’s attorneys last week says 384 individuals received the letter which contained the statements, and requests that those individuals who stay in the class-action lawsuit will receive approximately $72.91 from a settlement fund of $28,000 from the law firm, and the debt collection letter will be retired.
The law firm “denies any liability or that its practices violated the FDCPA,” according to the settlement.
The settlement is unopposed by the firm’s lawyers, court papers say.
