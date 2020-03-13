Woman accused of harassing neighbor in trailer
A Park Hall woman was released Tuesday after being arrested on disturbing the peace charges alleging she began yelling at a neighbor and banging on his trailer, causing it to shake, in view of an arriving officer.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy Bianca Salas wrote in a charges application that Ashley Nicole Tippett, 27, of Park Hall was escorted back to her apartment on Monday night and began screaming again, causing “8 to 10 residents to come out of their residence,” and when Salas made contact with the resident of the other trailer, located near the Park Hall Post Office, Tippett allegedly returned and began to yell a racial epithet “at the top of her lungs.”
Tippett was charged with disturbing the peace, failing to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct.
Doorbell footage identifies man accused of stealing wallet
A 29-year-old man with no address listed in court records was issued a criminal summons Tuesday on allegations he stole a wallet from a car parked on Monterey Lane in California.
Charging papers say Chazze Le Marko Hall was identified by a neighbor’s doorbell camera and later a photo lineup after officers investigated a vehicle which had a Michael Kors wallet stolen containing $200 in cash, several credit cards, Department of Defense cards and Social Security cards.
One card was attempted to be used at the Quick Shop on Great Mills Road as officers were on the scene, charging papers say.
Hall was charged with stealing another’s credit card, being rogue and vagabond, and theft over $100.
Man jailed after living in home against active protective order
A Lexington Park man spent two nights in the detention center after police responded to a Colton’s Point address Monday night for a reported verbal disturbance and found him living with a woman who had a protective order against him.
Garret Brady Harim, 23, is quoted in charging papers as admitting to living in the home, and the woman who had a final protective order against him alleged in court filings he had made threats against her and stalked her.
Former Bay District chief to be laid to rest next week
Former Bay District Volunteer Fire Department chief George Fairfax, 78, died in his home Monday, according to the fire department.
A viewing, visitation and fire department prayers will be held at the fire department’s Braddock Hall off of Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and a Mass, followed by a celebration lunch at the fire department, will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
Fairfax was a lifetime Bay District Volunteer Fire Department member, and worked 27 years as a civilian firefighter for the U.S. Navy.
Sheriff posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online crime reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system. The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff takes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON