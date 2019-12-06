Shed burns in Mechanicsville

Arrest warrant served for assault in Lexington Park
A 55-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on three second-degree assault charges from August that allege he had assaulted his girlfriend and her two daughters.
Charging documents allege that Wesley A. Scriber became involved in an argument with his girlfriend at a Lexington Park address and allegedly pushed her, breaking a table. As the woman’s 34-year-old daughter attempted to intervene, Scriber allegedly grabbed the daughter’s hair and ripped it out, continuing to hit her in the face causing a minor injury to her lip, according to charging documents.
A 24-year-old daughter was also hit while holding an 8-month-old baby, according to charging documents.
Scriber was charged with three counts second-degree assault and was released following a Tuesday bond review.
Waldorf man accused of assaulting woman at party
A Waldorf man was charged by criminal summons on allegations that he choked and punched a woman following a dispute about him not being included in a Facebook Live video.
Charging documents allege that Joel Norwood, 24, of Waldorf became upset and accused his intimate partner of excluding him from a Facebook Live video and proceeded to grasp her throat for about 10 seconds, pinning her to a couch. Norwood later punched her in the face with a closed fist, charging documents allege, leaving her with a “substantial amount of blood” on her shirt. The woman was later transported to the hospital for injuries to her lip.
Police charge two with drug possession in Lexington Park
Sheriff’s deputies charged two with drug possession following a search of a Lexington Park home last month, according to charging documents filed this week.
Charging documents filed by Deputy Michael Labanowski say that police entered the Pleasant Drive address last month and allegedly found Mary Breeden with a quantity of buprenorphine and amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, and found Mary Dickerson in possession of two crack cocaine pipes. Both were charged by a criminal summons on Tuesday.
Sheriff posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Online reporting now available
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, residents should dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Tips by text welcomed
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON