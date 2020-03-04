Sheriff, officers respond to vehicle fire

Mechanicsville man arrested under Maryland ‘red flag’ law
A Mechanicsville man was jailed and later released on pretrial supervision on allegations he possessed additional firearms after officers had seized his weapons under the state’s “red flag” law.
Homer Wallace Canter, 67, had been served with a final-extreme risk protective order by a district court judge early last month, and was ordered to surrender all firearms and ammunition to police until February of 2021, charging documents say.
When responding to Canter’s home on a call for threats of suicide with a firearm, officers wrote in charging documents they saw a black powder pistol within reach of the front door, and Canter allegedly admitted to also possessing a shotgun, which was found within the residence.
Canter was released after a bail review Thursday afternoon, court records say.
‘Wanted fugitive’ who gave false name to police arrested
The Maryland State Police recently announced the arrest of a “wanted fugitive” who had open warrants in Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
William Alan Adams, 44, of Lexington Park was allegedly pulled over last August and provided a state trooper with the identity of Shawn Michael Smith, 27, of Lexington Park, stating he did not have his license with him, charging papers say, and the trooper issued two citations for driving without a license and speeding.
Smith was charged with the two traffic citations, which were dropped last fall after a Charles County sheriff’s deputy contacted the Maryland State Police and said Adams had given a false name during the August traffic stop there. Adams was later charged by a criminal summons for using a fraudulent identity to avoid prosecution as well as the traffic citations in September, but failed to appear in court regarding the charges, court records say.
Adams was also wanted in Charles on allegations he deposited three of a client’s checks to himself while he was working for Platinum Construction, and allegedly stole $2,700 in cash from the client’s dresser drawer, later failing to appear in court after being issued a summons for that case.
Adams was arrested outside a convenience store in California on Thursday evening, the release from the state police says.
He was later released after posting bail in St. Mary’s last Thursday and being released from pretrial detention in Charles the following day.
Lexington Park man accused of assaulting woman, officers
A Lexington Park man is facing numerous charges alleging he assaulted his girlfriend, at one point allegedly throwing a chair at her while she was holding their son, and assaulting multiple police officers.
Police spoke with a woman off Liberty Street on Sunday night who said her boyfriend, Conrad Olander Robinson of Lexington Park, argued with her and threw items around the house, throwing a kitchen table chair at her while she was holding their child before she moved out of the way, according to charging documents.
Before being arrested, Robinson allegedly placed items against the door to barricade himself in his home and would only speak to officers through the window, the documents say, and after a brief foot chase, Robinson allegedly broke sheriff’s Cpl. Scott Ruest’s body camera and was uncooperative, kicking multiple officers.
Navy helicopter makes off-base emergency landing
A Navy helicopter made an emergency landing near Naval Air Station Patuxent River on Friday morning, and causes of the error that forced the landing are still under investigation.
St. Mary’s County dispatch logs show police and fire units responded to a landing zone near the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road at approximately 10 a.m. Friday morning, where the OH-51 Kiowa helicopter made an emergency landing.
Nobody was injured, and there was no damage to the helicopter during the landing, which was made during a routine training session by the U.S. Naval Pilot Test School, according to Patrick Gordon, a spokesperson for Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
Causes of the emergency are still under investigation, Gordon said.
Sheriff posts crime news and other information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
DAN BELSON