Sheriff's office hosting child safety seat event

Jailed man accused of violating protective order against him
A 25-year-old man was charged for allegedly getting an outside party to text his wife, who has an active protective order against him.
Andre T. Gross, of no fixed address, who is currently incarcerated in the county detention center on first-degree assault allegations that he attempted to strangle his wife and “threatened to slash her through with a knife,” according to court documents, was charged on Monday after his wife allegedly received a text message that day telling her to “write a letter saying that [yo]u lie” and deliver a copy to the state’s attorney and one to a lawyer.
The unknown number also allegedly texted the woman saying that they were texting “for someone in jail,” according to charging documents. When the woman asked why Gross had told the individual to send the message, the individual allegedly replied “I don’t know” and “So he can come home.”
Gross was charged with violating a protective order for allegedly violating the “shall not contact” clause of the order, which was granted last month.
Man charged with burglary, destruction in Piney Point
A 23 year-old man of no fixed address was charged with destruction of property, second-degree assault and second- and third-degree burglary after allegedly burning a family member’s property at a residence in Piney Point.
Quinton M. Remied was arrested on Monday after he allegedly “broke the lock” to a shed on property previously owned by a deceased family member and “set fire to miscellaneous items from the shed.” He had also allegedly “broke a glass patio table” and “broke out the window to the door and gained access into the residence,” and “destroyed the alarm system to the house,” according to the documents
Police met with Remied and his uncle at a restaurant in Callaway, according to the documents, and when he was arrested, he allegedly “head butted” his uncle, who was standing next to him.
Man accused of assault
A Scotland man was arrested on charges that he assaulted his wife and allegedly pushed a cabinet toward her while her child was in the house.
According to a statement of probable cause written by Deputy Benjamin Luffey, Tyler D. Roberts was arrested at a Ridge residence on Fresh Pond Neck Road on allegations that he pushed his girlfriend throughout their residence during an argument and at one point “pushed a cabinet toward her as she was crouched,” striking her on the top of her head.
According to the document, the woman’s juvenile son said that he witnessed Roberts pushing his mother throughout the house.
Roberts is being held without bond at the county detention center on a second-degree assault charge.
Sheriff posts crime news and other information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online crime reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident.
As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office reminds citizens to dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
DAN BELSON