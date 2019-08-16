Credit card scam alleged
Londra Muntean, a woman from Hyattsville was charged with theft and unlawfully receiving credit cards this week after a theft scam, which allegedly occurred at the Weis in Great Mills in late July.
According to court papers, police reviewed video evidence from the store, allegedly showing Muntean purchasing three $500 Visa gift cards and taking change that was left on the register while a manager was approving the purchase, then putting money back into the pile.
The register was missing $1,000 that day, the court documents say.
Muntean was apprehended in a Virginia store for a similar scam the day after the Great Mills incident and faces charges of grand larceny, obtaining money under false pretenses and assault and battery. She is being held in custody in Virginia.
Ridge man accused of cashing fake check at local store
A Ridge man, Doniele O. Gray, was issued charges on Tuesday for allegedly cashing a fake check for $4,919 in March.
A charging document states that Gray had allegedly cashed a check for $4,919 at Ridge Market, which was returned by a bank stating that it was fictitious/altered. The store reportedly was able to contact Gray’s girlfriend, who told the store that she “did not know where [Gray] came into possession of the fake check.”
The store later made contact with Gray, who agreed to pay back the money. However, the charging papers state, Gray, “did not follow through with completely paying back” Ridge Market, and police have not been able to interview Gray.
Sheriff’s office seeking two missing women
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is seeking two missing individuals in unrelated cases.
Macy Jean Harim, 26, was reported missing on July 18. Harim is a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She resides in St. Mary’s City and was last seen in the Lexington Park area.
Elizabeth Jean Goldberg, 23, was last seen on Aug. 8 on Golden Beach Road wearing a purple T-shirt and leggings. She is a white female, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has a tattoo with the word “Ashley” on her left wrist, “IRA” on her right wrist and “IZAIAH” on her left chest. Police believe that Goldberg “may be en route to the Baltimore City area.”
Enjoy coffee with the sheriff
The Triad/SALT Council will be hosting a Coffee With the Sheriff event at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Registration is required. Call 301-475-5200, ext. 71073, to register.
Sheriff posts crime news
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Send in tips to sheriff’s office through text-messages
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637.
For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
State police tips line open to report information anytime
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON