Lexington Park woman charged for alleged assault with vehicle
A Lexington Park woman was charged last Thursday for allegedly assaulting her husband and attempting to ram a vehicle he was in.
Trinik S. King, 24, was charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment for allegedly assaulting her husband.
Court papers allege that King grabbed her husband’s shirt and started to rip it while assaulting her husband in the face with her knee in the CVS parking lot in Great Mills. King’s husband also told police that she “bit him somewhere on his body,” according to court papers.
The court papers say that when King’s husband and a friend attempted to drive away from King, she allegedly “attempted to ram their vehicle head on” with her car and was able to strike the car several times.
King was released in court on Friday, and will have a preliminary hearing on the Oct. 24.
Great Mills man accused of assault, causing disturbance
A Great Mills man was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering for an alleged incident that occurred early last Wednesday morning.
According to court papers, deputies had transported Mark A. Baltimore, 53, away from his wife’s residence to stay with another family member early on Oct. 2, but were called back about an hour later and allegedly informed that he was causing a disturbance at his wife’s residence again.
The papers say that police “could hear [Baltimore] banging on the front door of the residence while yelling” as they arrived back to the home in Great Mills. His wife allegedly told police that Baltimore “snatched $20 from [her] hand while shoving her in the doorway of the residence.”
While taking a statement from Baltimore’s wife, police allegedly were dispatched to another 911 call at the apartment complex, alleging that Baltimore was “banging on [a neighbor’s] windows, door and AC unit causing a public disturbance which lead to her exiting her residence after being woken up.”
Baltimore is being held in the St. Mary’s detention center, awaiting a trial on Nov. 21.
College security, police respond to reported gunshot on campus
The public safety office at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the county sheriff’s office responded to reports of gunshots behind a campus residence hall on Thursday night.
At about 8 p.m. on Thursday, the campus security office sent out an alert that there had been a report of unconfirmed gunshots on the college campus behind Dorchester Hall. The office asked the campus to shelter in place. Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the report.
Other activities, including a high school soccer game, were placed on hold during the lockdown.
A second message was sent to students at 9:18 p.m. stating that the sheriff’s office had completed an investigation and determined that there was no threat.
“Deputies interviewed numerous students in the area and canvassed the area, and determined that no gun was fired,” Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Friday morning. He said that deputies and campus security officers continued to check the premises throughout Thursday night.
DAN BELSON
Bushwood man charged with disturbance, theft in La Plata
A Bushwood man, 19-year-old Delonte Antonio Johnson, was arrested Sept. 30 and ordered held on bond for an alleged theft and disturbance at Walmart’s La Plata store.
According to the statement of charges, La Plata police were called to the store shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a reported shoplifter. Loss prevention employees allegedly observed Johnson remove two amplifiers from a shelf.
He continued shopping and went to pay at a self-checkout kiosk.
When store employees checked his receipt, the amplifiers were allegedly not on it. The two amplifiers cost $187.86. After being taken into custody at the store, Johnson was told he was barred from the premises. As his license was discovered to be suspended, it was also not returned to him. This allegedly caused Johnson to become “confrontational.”
He allegedly yelled and swore loudly in the parking lot and refused to leave when told to do so. When officers attempted to restrain him, he allegedly resisted their efforts and swore at customers and police as he was placed in a cruiser. Johnson was ordered held on bond of $1,500, online court records say, which was posted Oct. 1. He is charged with failure to obey lawful orders, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace by hindering passage, trespassing and theft between $100 and $1,500 in value. He has a Nov. 15 district court trial.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD
Body of missing person recovered near Myrtle Point
On Oct. 2 at around 5 a.m., Calvert County authorities received a call regarding an abandoned vehicle on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. According to Maryland State Police spokesman Ron Snyder, police began a missing person investigation and conducted an extensive search of the Patuxent River.
Boat crews from local fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police were involved along with MSP Aviation.
Around 4:30 p.m., police reported a body had been discovered in the Patuxent River near Myrtle Point in St. Mary’s County. At 5:18 p.m. NRP recovered the body, which was subsequently transported to the Office of the Maryland Medical Examiner.
Snyder told The Enterprise that the deceased male had been identified, and it was confirmed that it was the same person who was reported missing earlier.
The man’s name is not being released at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
Tall Timbers man wanted by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Warrant Unit reported Thursday that they are looking for Tracey Lee Creek Jr., 26, of Tall Timbers.
According to court documents, Creek failed to appear at a district court hearing in early September. On Sept. 6, a district court judge decided that Creek’s $10,000 bond was forfeited and issued a bench warrant for his arrest. The warrant unit reported Creek is wanted for drug possession, rogue and vagabond, and eluding police by failing to stop. The drug charges include two counts of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana. Creek is described as a black male, 5-foot-10 weighing 220 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Creek should contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit
MARTY MADDEN
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information to report that to authorities to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.