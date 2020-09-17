The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person or people in a vehicle pictured in a shooting investigation.
A release from the sheriff's office says on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., somebody in the white truck pictured fired numerous shots, hitting and damaging a vehicle in the 21600 block of Enterprise Road in Lexington Park.
Those with information about the identity of the suspect or suspects or this incident are asked to call Corporal Shaun Carberry at 301-475-4200, extension 78045 or email shaun.carberry@stmarysmd.com.