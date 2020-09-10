Anti-police, anti-fascism and anti-Trump vandalism created a stir in the Kingston neighborhood in Leonardtown last week, and police said they are continuing to investigate the spraypaint incidents.
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is seeking information and home video surveillance on the vandalism, which they believe occurred between 11 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 29.
In photos circulated on social media, the neighborhood signs, which have since been covered up with tarps and rocks, as well as street signs and pavement were spraypainted with messaging including “ACAB,” which stands for all cops are bastards, “F--k fascism,” “F--k Trump” and “Antifa,” a word used to describe a loosely-affiliated movement of left-wing activists.
A call to a number listed as the neighborhood’s homeowners association was unreturned as of Wednesday morning.
“It was political in nature and it was offensive,” sheriff’s spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling said, also noting the “investigation is still being worked” as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information or home video surveillance capturing vehicles or people in the area is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 78031, or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.
