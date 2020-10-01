The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office’s new substation in Lexington Park was formally opened by a virtual ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning.
The District 4 station, built on the grounds of the old Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad building on Great Mills Road, is part of a plan to make police more accessible to citizens in the Lexington Park area, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling said.
“It’s mostly so people don’t have to drive all the way to headquarters [in Leonardtown] just to report a crime,” she said. The station is staffed by a duty officer, similar to the sheriff’s office’s substation in Charlotte Hall. “We get a lot of walk-ins” at headquarters, she said.
The new station also has temporary holding cells for police to process prisoners, evidence areas, interview rooms, a meeting space, lockers and an office for the Lexington Park community-oriented policing unit.
At the commissioners meeting where the virtual ribbon cutting was presented, Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said the project, with the exception of the detention center in Leonardtown, is the first structure built specifically for the sheriff’s office.
“We just assimilated, previously, to whatever buildings were available, we fit that the best we could,” Cameron said. “This was designed from the ground up, and you can tell.”
The station had been under construction since 2018, after being delayed from fall 2016 to secure an easement agreement from the station’s neighbors, the Church of the Ascension and PNC Bank.
“That was one of the fastest projects, it cut no corners, but it moved along very briskly,” Cameron said.
“That thing took a lot longer, and cost a lot more than this commissioner thought it would, I’m glad it’s done,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “I think it’s a real asset to the community.”
