Sheriff's office seeking car break-in suspect

Sheriff’s office investigating stabbing
St. Mary’s detectives are investigating the stabbing of a 61-year-old man in the area of St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park on Sunday around noon.
Deputies located the man, who has no fixed address, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a trauma center and was in critical, but stable condition, a sheriff’s office release from Tuesday afternoon says.
Those with information on the incident are asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 78109, or by email at Taylore.Nauman@stmarysmd.com.
16-year-old allegedly robbed boys of cash, vape pens
A 16-year-old Leonardtown boy is facing two counts of armed robbery on allegations he pointed a gun at two friends in Nicolet Park Tuesday and demanded cash. Charging documents accuse Jontae L. Proctor, who will be turning 17 on Monday, according to court records, of producing a silver handgun at two boys who knew him from school, and placing it against a boy’s temple. One boy gave Proctor $300 and the other gave him $120, charging papers say, before Proctor “stole approximately 20 brand new vape pens” from one of the boys.
The boys identified Proctor to police by showing his Instagram account, and identified another boy, who has not been charged and allegedly “participated in the robbery by repeating statements made by Proctor” before fleeing, by a crime article written about him on the internet.
Proctor was released on pre-trial supervision by a district judge on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery and numerous assault, theft and weapons charges.
Man allegedly sped off in traffic stop
A 57-year-old Lexington Park man stopped for using a cellphone while driving is facing a common law obstructing and hindering charge, among several traffic charges, alleging he sped off when stopped by an officer.
Charging papers accuse C. Aloysius Bowman of speeding while using a cell phone, and becoming uncooperative when asked what was in a bag of what an officer believed was controlled substances.
Bowman allegedly said he “wasn’t going to [exit the vehicle]” and “was going to call the sheriff” when ordered out of the vehicle, before rolling the window up and driving down Maypole Road at a high rate of speed.
Bowman was charged with obstructing and hindering, reckless driving and several other traffic charges.
Man accused of posting explicit photos
An Englewood, Ohio, man is facing a misdemeanor charge on allegations he posted nude photos of a St. Mary’s woman, whom he had previously been in a relationship with, on Snapchat.
Charging papers say Michael Bunch, 21, has repeatedly attempted to call the woman through her mother since the breakup, and posted explicit photos of the woman on Snapchat earlier this month, which she identified as photos she had only sent to him while they were in a relationship.
Bunch was charged with distributing an intimate or sexual image, a misdemeanor which has a maximum penalty of two years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
DAN BELSON