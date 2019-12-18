Shopping with the captain

Man enters plea to sex abuse
A former Lexington Park man entered a plea of guilty to a fourth-degree sex offense and an Alford plea to sexual abuse of a minor in the household in a separate matter last Thursday afternoon.
Zachary Lee Thomas, 24, inappropriately touched two juvenile girls in April of 2017, and was accused of sodomizing a 6-year-old girl that February. He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sex offense for the April incident, and was indicted in March 2018 on a charge of second-degree rape, a second-degree sex offense, and sexual abuse of a minor in the household. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Thomas will be sentenced for both of the offenses in February.
Leonardtown man accused of pointing gun at driver, family
A Leonardtown man was jailed pending a circuit court filing on allegations that he pointed a long gun at a driver during a dispute.
Charging documents allege that last Wednesday, Garrett W. Doran, 38, had been driving erratically on Route 5, and during an argument with the occupant of another vehicle, allegedly retrieved a shotgun from the back seat of his vehicle and pointed it at another vehicle with a man, his girlfriend and their two children inside.
Doran was located at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Leonardtown shortly after 11 p.m. that night, charging documents say, and state troopers allegedly detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. After Doran was arrested for DUI, charging documents allege police found a shotgun and a handgun in his vehicle.
Doran was charged with four counts each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, as well as one count of possessing a handgun in a vehicle and four traffic charges. He was ordered to be held without bond in the detention center, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Lexington Park man facing drug charges following arrest
A Lexington Park man arrested on a bench warrant this Sunday is facing additional charges on allegations that he was found in possession of several scheduled substances outside and inside of the detention center.
Jonathan G. Davis, 28, was arrested in Lexington Park after being spotted by police, who confirmed a bench warrant after seeing him walking on the sidewalk, charging documents say, and a search incident to his arrest revealed a hollow pen tube containing alprazolam (Xanax) residue. After being taken to the detention center for processing, charging documents allege that a following search revealed two 20 mg suspected alprazolam pills and three suspected amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills.
Caretaker accused of theft from elderly client in Wildewood
A 19-year-old caretaker at Discovery Commons at Wildewood is facing felony theft charges on allegations that she deposited a total of $2,900.25 of an elderly woman’s checks to herself between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5.
Brianna R. Mackall was released on bail this Saturday pending a trial date in January after police spoke to the 96-year-old woman’s daughter, who allegedly told police that 10 checks were missing from her mother’s checkbook, and found that nine checks had been deposited to Mackall’s account.
Agency posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option for crimes
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident.
DAN BELSON