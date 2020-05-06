Shot fired in alleged Lexington Park home invasion

A 20-year-old will likely spend his upcoming birthday in pretrial incarceration on felony charges alleging he robbed two former classmates in a basement and fired a round in the ensuing struggle.
Dewayne McClain Milburn of California was arrested Sunday on charges of home invasion and armed robbery after two former classmates told officers Milburn had entered a basement, which one of them was renting, brandishing a handgun and wearing a surgical mask, according to a charges application filed Sunday.
Thomas Bowen, who rents the basement area at the North Essex Drive address, told officers he “immediately recognized” the masked man as Milburn, with whom he went to Great Mills High School, according to charging papers.
Milburn “was not invited over, nor to the best of [Bowen’s] knowledge has [Milburn] ever been to his residence,” St. Mary’s Detective Trevor Teague wrote in charging papers. “
Milburn allegedly began taking items from the basement and put them in his pockets, including cash, before punching Bowen, causing a fight between the three men where Milburn allegedly “held the gun to the head of … Bowen and shortly thereafter the gun was discharged one time,” the papers say.
A witness babysitting upstairs later came down and began hitting Milburn with a frying pan, charging papers say, before he fled in a vehicle pursued by the men until getting away.
Charging papers say a real handgun and magazine was retrieved from the basement and a shell casing was found on the floor where the witnesses said it was fired, also noting Bowen said he wrestled the weapon away from Milburn.
While being interviewed after his arrest, Milburn told officers he had arranged a shoe sale at the residence with a “heavy-set white male” through a third party, whose names he would not disclose, and was “jumped” at the residence, saying he did not bring the gun but did pull the trigger, before ending the interview.
Milburn was arrested and transported to the detention center, where he was charged with home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault and theft. He was ordered to be held without bail pending his trial.
