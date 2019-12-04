A Lexington Park man remains in the custody of the St. Mary’s jail following a police pursuit where an officer’s duty weapon was fired on Friday night.
A statement of probable cause filed by Trooper Jon-Michael Cress of the Maryland State Police says that he and Trooper Marcus Manning were sitting stationary on Great Mills Road in the area of Forest Run Drive, and proceeded to stop a dark blue Cadillac with no headlights on, operated by Dion J. Davis, 29, of Lexington Park.
Charging documents allege that when Davis was stopped, officers smelled marijuana and ordered him out of the vehicle, at which point Davis rolled up his window and “began putting his hand in his pockets and waistband.”
Manning then pepper-sprayed Davis in the face from the passenger side door, the documents say, before Davis put the vehicle in drive and sped away.
Police pursued Davis for three miles, charging documents say, before the vehicle “started smoking,” according to a release from the state police, and came to a stop at a dead end where Davis allegedly began to flee on foot.
A release from the state police says that Manning drew his weapon when Davis was “fidgeting at his waistband for something” and the trooper was “in fear for his life and others on the scene.”
Manning followed Davis around the back of an apartment building as Cress went around the front, the charging documents say, and within 15 seconds, Cress heard a gunshot and saw Manning with his service weapon in his right hand, lying on top of Davis.
The release sent this weekend from the state police says Manning and Davis became engaged in a physical altercation, and “circumstances surrounding the discharge of the round are currently under investigation,” but nobody was injured by the shot.
“I can tell you that [Davis] believed it was a taser” at the beginning of the struggle, Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar told a judge at Davis’ bond hearing on Monday afternoon. She said that Manning would proffer that after telling Davis to “let go of [his] gun,” Davis “continued to try to disarm the officer.”
Caspar also said the gun fired into the ground.
“He’s charged with a number of things, but none of them are felonies,” Max Frizalone, a public defender representing Davis for bond, said. “I understand that there might be additional charges coming.”
Davis is currently charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest, as well as 15 traffic violations. St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser ordered for him to held without bond in the detention center pending a trial date scheduled for Jan. 9.
