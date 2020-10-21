A report of a “gun fight” near Columbus Drive in Lexington Park led to the arrest of an Indian Head man, who formerly lived in Lexington Park, on reckless endangerment and firearms charges.
Emergency communications dispatched troopers to the site of what a 911 caller described as a gun fight with one subject fleeing in a white SUV, on Monday evening shortly before 6 p.m., and officers stopped the suspect vehicle shortly after at the intersection of Pegg Road and Pacific Drive, according to charging papers filed against Deandre Keys, 23, who was arrested at the scene.
As additional units arrived, Keys attempted to flee onto Pegg Road and Midway Drive, where police wrote in charging papers they witnessed a black handgun drop from the driver’s side window into the roadway.
After a brief pursuit, Keys was captured, charging papers say.
“The targets of the shooting are unknown, and fled the area on foot,” Trooper Michael Posch wrote in charging papers.
The handgun, which was recovered at the scene. was not reported as stolen, but Keys is prohibited from owning firearms and ammunition federally, charging papers allege.
Keys was ordered held without bail on Tuesday, on a reckless endangerment charge, four firearms charges and several traffic citations.
