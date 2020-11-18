A Jeep ran off the road in Mechanicsville on Tuesday afternoon, killing the driver, according to St. Mary's investigators.
Police and emergency services responded to a dispatch for a single vehicle crash off North Sandgates Road, near Cavalier Street, shortly after 1:30 p.m., and discovered a vehicle which had gone off the roadway into a ravine off the side of the road.
First responders declared Douglas Calvin Benfield, 69, deceased at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the St. Mary's sheriff's office sent Wednesday morning.
A preliminary investigation determined Benfield had been traveling north on Sandgates Road, toward Three Notch Road, in the 2012 Jeep Compass and for unknown reasons left the roadway and crashed into the wooded ravine.
Police do not believe speed and alcohol were involved at this time.
Those who witnessed the crash, or the events leading up to it, are asked to contact Deputy Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328.