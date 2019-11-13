Laurel man accused of stealing car parts, kicking police officers at local raceway
A Laurel man was arrested last week on allegations that he attempted to steal $1,700 of car parts from a Budds Creek raceway.
Jalan Winston Rose, 23, of Laurel was later released on a cash bond following allegations that he struck Lt. Thomas Quade in the chest and attempted to flee on foot at Maryland International Raceway, where two vendors accused him of attempting to steal various car parts, which were not located.
Charging documents also allege that Rose kicked at Quade and Sgt. John Edelen, both officers with Maryland State Police, after they tackled him. Rose was arrested and charged with theft between $1,500 and $25,000, second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Two charged with indecent exposure in separate incidents earlier this month
A Lexington Park man is accused of exposing himself near a rental office off of Baywoods Road in Lexington Park.
Charging documents allege that Thomas Harry Savoy Jr., 40, was seen running on Baywoods Road and removing his sweatpants at about 5 p.m. last Friday, and travelled on the road “completely naked” before entering a rental office.
Savoy was allegedly found in the rental office unconscious later and was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Charging documents say that Savoy later told police that he had consumed a small amount of alcohol and ingested an unknown amount of PCP.
Unrelated charging documents filed on Monday also say Destiny Nicole Green, 25, of Mechanicsville was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct on Nov. 1 on allegations that she and Akbar Alibadr Al-Aminel performed sex acts in a car in the parking lot of Food Lion in Leonardtown, with a car door open, at about 6 p.m.
Charging documents say that the parking lot was “well lit” and there were “numerous people in the area” as it is “considered one of the busiest times for the shopping center.”
Green was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Al-Aminel was charged with disorderly conduct and using a fraudulent identity to avoid prosecution, as he allegedly “provided several false names” to deputies.
Illinois man accused of pawning his parents’ items at shop in Lexington Park
An 18-year-old man from a suburb of Chicago was charged with theft between $1,500 and $25,000 for allegedly stealing and pawning items that belonged to his parents while he was living with them in California.
Court documents filed on Sunday by Sheena Tirpak of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office allege that Valdez Rico Baker III of Maywood, Ill., stole several men’s and women’s watches, a car jack, headphones, a camera and a gaming console, totaling $2,395.14.
The documents say that Baker sold the camera, its lens and two watches to Pawn It in Lexington Park for a total of $130, which was lost by the pawn shop when police recovered the items.
Police hosting food drive, clothing drive
The Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack is hosting a food and toiletry drive in partnership with the St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry, as well as a winter clothing drive in partnership with Three Oaks Center.
Through Nov. 27, nonperishable food and toiletries can be donated 24/7 in the lobby of the state police barrack. The food pantry is in high need of toiletries, canned meat, canned fruits and vegetables, canned soup and complete meal kits, according to the state police. Perishable donations can be brought to the food pantry at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
And, through Nov. 23, new or gently used winter clothing for all ages can be dropped off at the state police barrack’s lobby, including scarves, gloves, mittens, coats, sweaters, hats, socks and blankets.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
State police tips line open 24 hours a day
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
