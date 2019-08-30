Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for this weekend

Woman allegedly stole thousands from client
A Hollywood woman was served with court charging documents after an investigation reportedly found that she had stolen almost $4,000 from her client.
Kathleen Maura Fitzpatrick, 38, allegedly purchased 13 Visa gift cards using the bank card of Vivian Gwynette Kilsheimer, 78, of Solomons, from December of last year until February of this year, totaling $3,999.16 worth of gift cards and transaction fees. Fitzpatrick was employed as Kilsheimer’s patient advocate during the time of the alleged thefts.
According to court documents, Fitzpatrick would allegedly take Kilsheimer’s bank card to the grocery store at the checkout line, and “order Kilsheimer to go sit on the bench by the doorway” while she made the final purchase, using Kilsheimer’s PIN. The transactions allegedly occurred at BJ’s Wholesale Club, Target and Walmart in California as well as at a Weis grocery store in Solomons.
Fitzpatrick has been charged with a total of 11 charges, including eight counts of theft and three felony counts for a theft scheme, obtaining the property of a vulnerable adult and using fraudulent identity information.
Man accused of firing shotgun during dispute
A Great Mills man was accused of firing off a shotgun during a dispute with his neighbors.
Luke E. Culbert, 27, was served with charging documents after allegedly firing his 12-gauge shotgun into the air “three to four times” outside of his home on Flat Iron road early Saturday morning after telling another man to get off of his property due to a dispute.
According to court documents, Culbert allegedly fired the rounds from “within approximately 200 feet” of other homes in the area, and three individuals were walking “within 100 feet” of Culbert.
The documents say that “the gun was never pointed at any of the individuals in the vicinity.”
Woman charged for child neglect, resisting arrest
An Upper Marlboro woman, who was taking care of her biological children at her ex-husband’s home in Lexington Park, was arrested and later released after an incident on Sunday night.
Court papers state that Brandy Bierly, 38, was taking care of her children at her ex-husband’s home and had reportedly “without prompting began yelling and screaming belligerently,” then “began throwing items around the house.”
Bierly’s children, who are 11 and 9 years old, reportedly left the residence and entered a neighbor’s home appearing “extremely upset and afraid.”
When police arrived at the residence, the documents say, Bierly was allegedly “so inebriated” that deputies assessed “that there was no way she could properly care for the children” and that it couldn’t be determined “if she was even aware the children were gone.”
The documents allege that Bierly was “continually yelling and screaming” at deputies and was “cursing and shouting belligerently,” and reportedly pulled away from a deputy’s grasp when attempting to place her in a patrol car.
Sheriff posts on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON