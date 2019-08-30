A Solomons ambulance swerved into a utility vehicle just off the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge on Monday, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
The ambulance was headed northbound, just off the bridge on the St. Mary’s side, back to Calvert County on Route 4 at about 4 p.m., and swerved across the median to pass a vehicle when it clipped the side of a utility vehicle traveling south, according to Cpl. Julie Yingling of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver called 911 after and advised that the truck had been hit by an ambulance, and the ambulance did not stop following the incident. There were no injuries, and only the driver’s-side mirror had been clipped off, according to Yingling.
Jonathan Dalrymple, the chief of the Solomons Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, said in a release that the driver of the vehicle “was reprimanded and pulled from driving.” Dalrymple did not respond to further questions.
The incident was recorded by a dashboard camera on the vehicle of Serena Dümhart, a Lusby resident who was behind the utility truck on her way to work in St. Mary’s County. Dümhart said that she posted the video on Facebook later that day, where the video was quickly spread.
The incident was handled by Deputy Andrew Budd of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
