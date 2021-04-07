Joseph Lee Somerville, who was the first Black sheriff in the state of Maryland and St. Mary's County, died on April 1, according to the St. Mary's sheriff's office.
Somerville, who was 81, was first hired at the St. Mary's sheriff's office in 1966, and was the first Black deputy there when there were only six deputies on the force.
He was appointed to the sheriff's post by then-Gov. Marvin Mandel (D) in 1977, after then-Sheriff George F. Sanger died in an apparent suicide the September before, according to police reports from that time.
When Somerville was running to keep the office in the 1978 election, there had only been six Black sheriffs in the United States. He won that election by a large margin — 8,074 votes to his opponent's 1,991 votes, spanning across all districts — according to a 1978 copy of The Enterprise, becoming not only the first Black sheriff in the county, but the county's first Black elected official.
During Somerville's first term came many newcomers to the office, which only had 28 deputies when he began, including Tim Cameron, the office's current sheriff, who was hired in 1980.
“I felt like he was a great guy to work for — very approachable,” Cameron (R) said in a release from the sheriff's office. “I always felt like he genuinely cared about all of us."
After losing re-election in 1982, Somerville worked at Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, and after retirement, served as a bailiff in the St. Mary's County Circuit Court.
After Somerville's death on Thursday, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) ordered for flags in the county to be flown at half mast until his internment.
"We express our deepest condolences and ask God’s blessing upon the Somerville family," Guy said in a release. “Joseph Somerville will be remembered and missed.”
Somerville was survived by his wife, Delores, as well as his sons, Joseph Lee Somerville Jr., Wayne Darrell Somerville, Kevin Darryl Somerville and Rodney Wendell Somerville.
Kevin Somerville and Joseph Somerville Jr. both served time working for the St. Mary's sheriff's office as well. Kevin Somerville ran for sheriff in the 2006 Democratic Primary and served with the office for 25 years, and Joseph Somerville Jr. continues to work for the office, having done so for over 25 years.