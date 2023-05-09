Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for assault on officers
Melvin Lemuel Carroll III, 44, of Waldorf was arrested for felony assault on an officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
On May 1, Charles County sheriff’s officers responded to to a single-car accident on Indian Highway near Ruth B. Swann Drive. When officers arrived they found Carroll in a tan Lincoln Navigator that had stopped partially in the median.
Charging documents say officers attempted to keep Carroll on the scene after he tried to walk away from the accident.
Carroll became combative and allegedly struck one of the officers on the hand before he was restrained and taken into custody.
A vial of suspected PCP was found on the scene and submitted for further testing.
Carroll was sent to the Charles County Detention center where he was released on his own recognizance on May 1. He is due in Charles County District Court on June 23.
Mechanicsville woman charged with burglary
Taylor Murphy, 22, of Mechanicsville was charged on May 1 with felony third-degree burglary and four misdemeanors for trespassing on private property, two counts of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
Murphy is accused of assaulting a woman and her father at a home in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road on April 29.
According to charging documents, Murphy and another unidentified woman showed up at the home at about 3 a.m. and attempted to gain entry to the home.
When she was denied, Murphy allegedly struck a man identified as the home owner’s father on the back of the neck and fled the scene before police showed up.
At about 3:50 a.m., Murphy allegedly returned to the home and demanded the return of a cell phone and broke open the front door with an unidentified object.
Murphy allegedly struck a second resident in her arm and face with her hand and scratched the woman in the face before police arrived and forced Murphy to leave the property. About $817 in damage was done to the front door.
A summons for Murphy was issued on May 1 and a preliminary inquiry originally scheduled for June 12 was waived.
Student arrested for first degree assault
A St. Charles High School student has been charged with felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property on May 4.
At around noon on May 3, a male student at St. Charles High had a female student’s phone and refused to return it.
Later, when the female student tried to recover the phone, the male student allegedly grabbed her by the throat, choked her and spit on her.
The female student was treated by a school nurse while the school resource officer obtained an arrest warrant in the case.
Anyone with additional info is asked to call Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-3282, ext. 0434.
Assault at middle school under investigation
Four students at Davis Middle School are facing potential charges after allegedly assaulting another student on May 3.
According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the students allegedly jumped another another student as the lone student was waiting for a bus at the school.
The student who was attacked was treated by a school nurse.
An investigation by the school resource officer is underway and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted regarding potential charges.
The students are also facing potential charges from Charles County Public School.
Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Miedzinki at 301-609-3282, ext. 0688.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Wanted woman charged with assaults
On May 6, Deputy Preston Dixon of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Leonardtown auto parts store where a disturbance involving a customer had occurred. Dixon reported in charging papers that witnesses told him a woman “became disorderly in the store, yelling at employees, throwing supplies.”
The woman fled the scene in a Dodge vehicle, which was located by deputies in the Leonardtown area.
The woman, identified as Daija R. McDonald, 26, of Leonardtown, told Dixon she “felt disrespected by employees” and admitted to making a scene at the store.
Through a dispatcher, Dixon learned McDonald was wanted on a warrant in Prince George’s County.
McDonald again became disorderly when deputies were arresting her. One of the deputies was allegedly kicked. Dixon said McDonald spat on two correctional officers at the detention center.
McDonald was charged with five counts of felony second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of disorderly conduct, plus charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest.
Court records show McDonald was released May 7 after posting $2,500 bond. A hearing on the charges filed against McDonald is scheduled for June 8 in district court.
Several arrested for drugs
On May 2, Deputy Matthew Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deyonta T. Gross, 29, of Lexington Park while the defendant was driving around near a carryout restaurant in California.
Beyer wrote in charging papers that Gross was identified through his motor vehicle administration photo.
Gross was detained after a search of his vehicle yielded a quantity of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and packaging material.
Gross was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, possession of drugs and possession of drug production equipment.
Court records show that Gross was released on his own recognizance May 3. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 1.
In a separate case, Cpl. James Warrick of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack reports the arrest of John Thomas Hess, 29, of St. Inigoes on several felony drug charges.
Authorities have seized evidence, including quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine, a large amount of cash and packaging material, that indicate Hess had been distributing drugs in Calvert County and selling drugs out of a motel room in St. Mary’s County.
Warrick noted in court records that an alleged accomplice of Hess, identified as Brooke Alexandra Wood, 24, of Hollywood, was apprehended during a recent traffic stop from which Hess allegedly fled.
Court records show Wood faces seven felony drug counts in St. Mary’s County circuit court.
Hess has been charged in St. Mary’s with two counts each of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and common nuisance, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin and possession of a large amount of drugs. He is currently being without bond.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Huntingtown man enters pleas in animal cruelty case
On May 1, a 54-year-old Huntingtown man entered five Alford pleas in Calvert County Circuit Court in connection with a felony animal cruelty case.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Defendant Edward Stanley Williams entered four Alford pleas for possessing/training a dog for dogfights and one count of illegal possession of a firearm. The pleas were made during a hearing presided over by Judge Mark Chandlee.
An investigation into Williams’ alleged activities began in February 2022.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sarah Jernigan wrote in court papers that she was contacted by animal control officers about possible animal cruelty in the Prince Frederick/Huntingtown area. Jernigan stated she had learned deputies “had responded to several calls for service at the residence involving the welfare of dogs.”
Court documents stated most of the dogs were identified as “pit bull type.”
Jernigan stated at the property, there was evidence of cruel practices, including large, heavy chains attached to car axles that were used to tether most of the dogs.
“The chains were then affixed to the dogs’ thick collars,” Jernigan stated. “I know from prior investigations that it is common practice for individuals engaged in organized dog fighting.”
A search warrant was executed on the property March 29, 2022. According to Jernigan, eight pit bull terriers and a Jack Russell terrier were removed from the exterior of the property. Deputies also seized numerous items suspected to have been used for fight training of the dogs, assorted medications and medical supplies, video tapes containing footage from dogfights and an unregistered handgun.
In addition to the sheriff’s office and animal control division, personnel from the local Humane Society and the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office were involved in the investigation.
Last December, a 65-count indictment was handed down against Williams.
After accepting Williams’ pleas and finding him guilty, Chandlee ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for July 7.
St. Leonard man charged with burglary
On May 2, Robert Edward Page, 19 of St. Leonard was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, felony theft and malicious destruction of property. The charges stem from an April 17 burglary at the King Smoke Tobacco Shop on St. Leonard Road. The incident was reported just before 4 a.m.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene and discovered the front window shattered and various items stolen from the business.
According to court documents filed by Detective Sarah Jernigan, blood droplets were found on the floors and counters. Images of the perpetrator were caught by the in-store camera. An outside camera caught the image of a Chevrolet Camaro leaving the scene.
According to Jernigan, a vehicle matching the description of the car that drove away from the crime scene was located April 28 at Calvert High School. That is when Page was developed as a suspect.
Jernigan stated a search of Page’s home yielded products similar to those reportedly stolen from the smoke shop. Jernigan stated a DNA warrant was also executed at the home.
Page posted $1,000 bond and was released the same day he was arrested. A preliminary hearing on the charges has been deferred, according to court records.
Three charged motor vehicle theft
On May 2, Deputy Samuel Grierson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after stopping a 2014 Toyota Sienna on Route 260 and Wesley Stinnett Boulevard in Chesapeake Beach.
Grierson stated in charging papers the license plate image was captured by a tag reader and information revealed the vehicle was reportedly stolen during an armed robbery in Prince George’s County.
The three occupants of the Toyota were identified as Christopher Antonio Adams, 18, of Severn, Tiease Florence Awkward, 35, of Riverdale and Aleita Leevon Everette, 19, of Hanover. All three were charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
According to Grierson, Awkward and Adams both denied having knowledge they were riding in a stolen vehicle.
Adams, Awkward and Everette were each released the following day after posting $2,000 bond. A hearing on the charges the three are facing is scheduled for June 2 in district court.
St. Mary’s man facing theft charges in Calvert
A 35-year-old Mechanicsville man is facing charges of felony theft scheme, failure to perform a contract, selling home improvement and acting as a contractor — both without a license.
According to a complaint filed in circuit court by Robert L. Richburg of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, an investigation performed by the Maryland Home Improvement Commission determined defendant Steven Allen Brooks agreed to a home improvement contract totaling $13,500 with a Calvert County man to replace a deck and porch roof at the man’s home.
“Much of the work that was performed was done in a poor workmanship manner,” Richburg wrote in court papers. “This work would have required a building permit and would have to have been inspected by the county at some stage.”
Richburg stated a records search revealed Brooks “did not obtain a home improvement license before acting as a home improvement contractor,” which is required by Maryland law.
A court summons has been issued for Brooks and a hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 26 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN