Shed and garage damaged by blaze

Shortly before 5 p.m. on May 4, a fire was reported at a residence on Stanton Way in Mechanicsville. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire started inside of the shed. The fire extended to a detached garage. The fire marshal’s office determined the blaze was accidental. No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $30,000. It took 60 firefighters 20 minutes to bring the flames under control.

 MARYLAND STATE FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE PHOTO

Charles County

Waldorf man arrested for assault on officers