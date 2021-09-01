Charles County
La Plata man indicted in assault case
A La Plata man was indicted on Friday on first-degree assault and other charges for an incident that allegedly took place on Aug. 8.
Gregner James Keys Jr., 20, is accused of waving a handgun in the air after a misunderstanding with another neighbor.
According to charging documents in the case, Keys made threatening remarks and pointed a handgun at Deonta Douglas after Douglas yelled at another individual, later identified as his brother, for walking the family dog while intoxicated.
Keys allegedly told Douglas, “Get in your truck or your going to die” and also pointed his weapon at Robin Douglas, Deonta Douglas’ mother, when she came outside to investigate.
Keys drove off in a silver Ford Taurus before being stopped and later arrested by La Plata Police Department officers. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1.
Missing dirt bike leads to theft charge
A Bryan’s Road man has been accused of theft after allegedly stealing a dirt bike from his ex-girlfriend.
Rexall F. Dickens Jr., 30, was accused of taking a 2021 Honda CRF 450 RX after separating from Talmisha L. Austin.
According to charging documents, Austin reached out to the defendant to retrieve her bike by text message on Aug. 25 when she was allegedly told by Dickens the bike had been stolen.
However, the bike was never reported as stolen, according to documents, leading Austin to accuse Dickens of still having possession of the bike.
An address listen at the 4000 block of Windsor Heights Place, where the bike was last stored, allegedly belongs to Dickens’ sister.
The total value of the stolen bike with interest included is $19,398.60.
La Plata man indicted on assault charges
Carlie Cardell Mincey, 52, was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault after allegedly strangling his girlfriend.
The alleged incident happened on Sunday in the 2400 block of Old Washington Road. According to charging documents, Mincey was accused of striking the woman in the face and choking her until she passed out.
Visible injuries to the victim, including busted top and bottom lips, were observed by officers, according to charging documents, as well as shortness of breath from being choked.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Woman charged with contributing to negligent manslaughter
Jennifer Lynn Hanbury, 47, of Bushwood was charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the negligent manslaughter of Cynthia Renee Wise, 59, on Mechanicsville and Budds Creek roads on Aug. 23, 2020. A summons was issued on Aug. 24 last month. The charge carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
According to a criminal information filed by deputy state's attorney Laura Caspar, Hanbury was also charged with four moving violations, including failure to control speed to avoid a collision, failure to yield when turning left, reckless driving and negligent driving.
According to Southern Maryland News, Hanburg was driving a 2008 Infinity QX56 on Mechanicsville Road toward Budds Creek Road and failed to stop and yield to traffic. Her vehicle collided with a 2006 GMC Yukon Denali operated by Marcos Antonio Alvarez, 43, of Mechanicsville with Catherine Mary Alvarez in the passenger seat. The Infinity left the road and struck a telephone pole, and the Yukon crossed the center line and collided with a 1998 Toyota Camry operated by Wise, who died. Her husband, James Larry Wise, was a passenger in her vehicle.
Man charged with stealing from ex-girlfriend
Anthony S. Clerico, 28, of Abell was charged with three counts of felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 after his ex-girlfriend, Maylli S. Bonilla-Lopez, said he used her credit card without her authorization.
According to a court document, Clerico allegedly charged $4,810 on Aug. 3 and $3,839 on Aug. 20. "He ran all of my finances," Bonilla-Lopez said in a sworn statement.
Trooper arrests Virginia man on warrant
Maryland State Trooper E. Ruggles filed a court document in which he noted that Treyvon Devontae Hood, 26, of Ashland, Va., was arrested on a fugitive warrant on Aug. 26.
Hood was wanted on a warrant from Henrico County, Va., for "arson of an occupied dwelling and burglary: Entering a house to commit murder, rape, etc."
Hood was held without bond on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Lusby man tries to elude police
Ten traffic citations were issued to a 25-year-old Lusby man for an Aug. 18 incident that occurred in the Owings/Dunkirk area. According to a police report, Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Nick Savick responded to Route 4 and Skinners Turn Road to assist Maryland State Police Trooper Phillip Kaitz with a traffic stop. The deputy reported the Ford truck was confirmed to have fraudulent tags and the driver had been operating the vehicle on a suspended license.
Savick reported during the stop he saw the brake lights flash, heard the engine revving and saw the truck drive away.
Savick and Kaitz pursued the vehicle “at accelerating speeds” and saw the driver “not stopping while driving recklessly in an attempt to elude police units,” the police report issued by the Calvert sheriff’s office stated. “As the vehicle approached a sharp bend in the roadway along northbound Route 4 just prior to Dunleigh Drive,” the vehicle’s driver “lost control and spun out striking a road sign, where it came to rest in the median.”
The driver, identified as Joshua Terrell Trippett, was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Trippett was charged with negligent driving, reckless driving, speeding, attempting to elude police, driving on a suspended license and five other charges. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 17 in district court.
Illegal firearm possession indictments announced
A Calvert County grand jury handed down indictments Aug. 16 against four men for illegal firearm possession.
David James Clark II, 38, of Crownsville was served a 12-count indictment in connection with an incident on June 19 when his vehicle was stopped on Route 2/4 and Sheckells Road in Huntingtown. The charges include possession of a handgun, handgun in vehicle, concealing a dangerous weapon, driving under the influence, reckless driving and negligent driving. Clark was released on his own recognizance on June 20.
Joseph Jomal McGainey, 32, of Brandywine was served a nine-count indictment for a July 24 incident related to a traffic stop at the Route 260/Route 2 intersection in Owings. Among the charges are firearm possession with a felony conviction, committing identity fraud to avoid prosecution and failure to secure a child under 8 in a safety seat. Court records show McGainey was order held without bond on July 26.
Jamal Morris Stills, 34, of Lusby was served a five-count indictment in connection with his arrest by Deputy Andrew Ridgely on July 21. The indictment charges Stills with possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and possessing drugs and a firearm. Stills was ordered held without bond after being arrested.
James Edward Taylor Jr., 42, of Harwood was served an eight-count indictment related to his arrest June 30 at the Route 260/Route 2 intersection by Trooper William Costello. He posted bond on July 7. Charges include firearm possession with a felony conviction, drug possession and concealing a dangerous weapon.
Theft from boat alleged
Last month, Calvert sheriff's office Deputy William Freeland took a report of a theft from a boat in Solomons. The complainant told the deputy that someone boarded their boat sometime between July 31 and Aug. 19 and stole three trolling fishing rods and three crab pots. A crab pot tied to a pier was damaged. The stolen property was valued at $1,500.
Anyone with information about this theft may call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN