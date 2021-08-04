Charles County
Hughesville man dies after moped crash
A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Clinton on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased, identified by Prince George's County police as John Mullikin, 52, of Hughesville, was allegedly driving eastbound on Brandywine Road when for reasons that are still under investigation his moped went off the road and into an embankment.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Prince George's collision analysis and reconstruction unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Refer to case 21-0034526.
ELI WOHLENHAUS
Towed vehicle leads to felony theft charges
An altered parking permit led to the recovery of a stolen trailer and the arrest of an Indian Head man on July 29.
Officers were called on June 30 to a Crown Gas station in Bryans Road in the 6900 block of Indian Head Highway by a local tow truck driver for a white enclosed Pro-Line trailer valued at $4,000 that was flagged as stolen.
Officers were able to make contact with the trailer’s owner, Mark Yates, who works as a manager at an ABC Supply in Montgomery County, where he also kept his personal trailer when it was stolen in mid-June.
A search of the registration of the Chevrolet Tahoe the trailer allegedly traced back to Allen Bernard Harley, 38, of Indian Head, who worked as a driver for ABC Supply.
Charging documents say that Harley claimed he had bought the truck and trailer from Flores Marroquin on June 10, but numerous alleged discrepancies with the bill of sale disputed that claim, according to police.
A July 1 search of the vehicle allegedly located forged parking passes and an ABC Supply-labeled pen.
Officers interviewed Marroquin, who according to documents said while he did sell the Tahoe to Harley, he was not involved with any sale of the trailer.
Further investigation found that Harley frequently stopped at the Montgomery County ABC Supply branch where the trailer was stolen from, leading to his arrest for felony theft.
La Plata man arrested for burglary
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged for robbery after an alleged break-in at a home in the 3000 block of Ashley Green Court in Waldorf.
The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. when Carl David Cleaveland noticed damage to the top of his garage door, and notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. When officers entered the residence, they were alerted to a loud noise in the garage, according to charging documents.
Officers allegedly confronted and detained Steven Tyler Danielson, 28, who was identified by Cleaveland.
Cleaveland said that Danielson was not welcome in his home, and had told Danielson not to come to the premises. Damage to the fireplace and other signs of entry were observed in the home.
Danielson was charged with felony first-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property, a misdemeanor.
Abell man arrested for stolen ID, theft
A 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly driving off with a car during a driving test and failing to return it.
The alleged theft happened just before 1 p.m. on June 9 when officers were called to Prize Auto in Waldorf.
The manger on duty made the call after a man who allegedly identified himself as Dustin Wayne Wood asked to test drive a 2013 Honda Accord, valued at $12,774.
When officers reviewed the surveillance footage, however, the man who came to test drive did not fit the description of the individual listed on the drivers license, charging documents said.
Instead, documents allege that Joshua Michael Baucom had taken off with the car instead.
A Facebook photo with a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his neck allegedly tied Baucom to taking the vehicle, which he returned later that day before fleeing.
Baucom has been charged with felony fraudulent ID information theft, felony theft and a misdemeanor theft charge.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Hollywood man charged with van theft
Ronald Eugene Clark, 58, of Hollywood was charged with felony unlawful taking of a vehicle, felony theft and two misdemeanors after he allegedly rented a 2020 Ford Transit van from Avis car rental in Lexington Park on March 21 and didn't return it on time.
Police officer A. Budd said the vehicle was found behind a residence in the 24500 block of Little Creek Lane. Clark was allegedly seen walking away from the van when Budd arrived on scene May 2.
The vehicle is valued at $34,000. Clark was issued a summons.
Man charged with assault at hospital
Jaden Caleb Murphy, 18, of White Plains was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property after St. Mary's sheriff's office Dep. R. Allebach arrived on the second floor of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital's behavioral center on July 26 at 6:30 a.m.
Murphy, who had been transferred to the Leonardtown hospital on July 25 due to a "psychotic break," was holding a piece of glass and a threaded metal rod, charging documents state.
The victim, Jamiah Price, has several lacerations on his face, neck and back, some of which required stitches. Price was asleep when Murphy allegedly jumped on him and began stabbing and punching him. Price said he defended himself, and the fight moved to a hallway. Broken picture frames were found on a hallway floor.
Murphy was issued a summons.
Woman charged with theft of pickup in Great Mills
Breanna Michelle Randall, 31, of Port Tobacco was charged with two felonies, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft.
On July 21, police responded to the 22100 block of Towey Court in Great Mills. Willis M. Brooks said he was giving Randall a ride and made a work-related stop at Oakville Elementary in Mechanicsville. When he came out of the building, the 2002 Ford F-150 pickup that he had been driving was gone, along with Randall.
Brooks said he was given permission to drive the pickup by the owner, Paul M. Brooks. The vehicle, which was valued between $2,000 and $3,100, was located by Baltimore police in that city on July 22 with Randall in the driver's seat. Randall was issued a summons.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Man, 58, gets eight years for assaults
On July 26, Clifton Eugene Onley, 58, of Mitchellville entered an Alford plea to six counts in circuit court in connection with an incident that occurred last Nov. 23. A sentence was handed down during the hearing.
Two counts of second degree assault resulted in two consecutive, 10-year terms with all but four years suspended on both counts. A charge of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle resulted in a five-year sentenced with all but four years suspended. That sentence is to run concurrently with the assault sentences.
Three traffic charges — committing a violation resulting in bodily injury and two failure to stop after an accident charges — resulted in a three-year sentence with all but two years suspended to be served consecutively. Two 60-day sentences were suspended entirely.
Upon his release, Onley will be on five years of supervised probation.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Onley was originally served a 32-count indictment this past April. He was represented by the public defenders office. Prosecution of the case was handled by Christopher J. Monte, assistant state’s attorney.
Shed builder pleads guilty
A 72-year-old Prince Frederick man entered an Alford plea Monday in circuit court to one count of theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000. According to the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office, defendant Marco J. Decesaris is the owner of Marco’s Quality Storage Buildings LLC. Charging papers stated Decesaris took money from several county residents after agreeing to build them a shed.
“He never built the shed, pocketed the money and refused to issue a refund,” a press release stated. “Through witness interviews and a review of bank records, the state’s attorney’s office was able to determine that since 2018, Decesaris stole a total of $14,995 in this manner.”
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Decesaris is to be sentenced on Nov. 5. The state’s attorney’s office said the defendant is facing a maximum punishment of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. He will also be required to pay restitution to his victims.
Decesaris is represented by the public defenders office. Prosecution is being handled by Benjamin G. Lerner, assistant state’s attorney.
Alleged package thieves nabbed
On July 27, Calvert sheriff’s deputies with the Twin Beaches Patrol took a report of a package that was stolen off the front porch of a home in the Chesapeake Beach community of Bayview Hills.
The following day a deputy on patrol in that neighborhood saw two individuals walking along the roadway. The two were stopped, identified and, according to police and town officials, ultimately confessed to the previous day’s crime as well as an additional theft that was unreported. The second crime occurred on St. Andrew’s Drive in the Highlands community.
The Twin Beaches Patrol reminds residents of North Beach, Chesapeake Beach and the adjacent area to report thefts to the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800.
Crime Solvers may also be contacted. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN