Collision in Oakville, one flown

On Sunday afternoon, June 25, crews were dispatched to Route 235 and Clover Hill Road in Oakville for a collision. According to a report from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, units arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle crash with both vehicles off the road and everyone out. One person was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 to a regional trauma center.

Collision in Oakville, one flown

 HOLLYWOOD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

Charles County

Waldorf man charged with carjacking, assault


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters