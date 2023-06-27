Charles County
Waldorf man charged with carjacking, assault
Robert Michael Newton Jr., 41, of Waldorf was charged on June 22 with five felony counts for carjacking, armed carjacking, first-degree assault, theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Newton was also charged with five assault, weapons and theft-related misdemeanors after he was accused of assaulting a man and stealing his 2014 Porsche Cayenne valued at $25,000 during an alleged carjacking in the 5400 block of Doubleday Lane in Waldorf at around 6:58 p.m. on June 4.
Charging documents state that Newton allegedly pulled a handgun on his girlfriend’s father and struck him multiple times in the head with the weapon, causing the man to drop his keys. Newton is accused of picking up the keys and fleeing the area in the Porsche.
An arrest warrant for Newton was served on June 23 and he was ordered held without bond by Charles County District Court Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
Newton is due back in court on July 21 before judge Patrick J. Devine.
D.C. woman charged with assaulting
Miyauna Emoni Herndon, 27, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on June 24 and charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor second-degree assault.
At around 5:12 p.m. on June 24, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 4000 block of Oakley Drive in Waldorf for at the time was an unknown incident. Officers arrived and spoke to two people suffering from knife wounds after a fight allegedly involving Herndon and another family member.
According to charging documents, Herndon claimed she drew the knife to defend herself but was unsure how anyone was cut.
Herndon was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where she was held without bond and is due in Charles County District Court before Judge Patrick R. Duley on June 26.
Suitland man charged with burglary
Alvonte Marquis Zellars, 27, of Suitland was charged with felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft of $100 to under $1,500 on June 21.
Zellars is accused of breaking into a home in the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf and stealing a woman’s iPhone 13 Pro Max and a pair of Air Jordan 12 shoes on June 3. The total value of the stolen items was $1,299.99.
Charging documents state the accuser's phone was tracked to Zellar’s place of employment in in the 6600 block of Business Parkway in Elkridge.
A summons for Zellars was issued on June 21 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Aug. 7 before Judge Andrew R. S. Watkins.
Man arrested on Virginia warrant
Travis Lamont Stewart, 28, of Washington, D.C., was arrested by Charles sheriff’s officers on June 20 for a fugitive warrant out of Virginia.
According to charging documents, Stewart was wanted on a charge of intentional damage to a monument with a value under $1,000 in Fairfax, Va.
Stewart was initially held without bond on June 20 but was given a $2,500 bond on June 21.
He is due in court for a fugitive hearing on July 21 before Charles County District Court Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Mechanicsville man sentenced in drug case
A St. Mary’s County Circuit Court judge sentenced Kyle Dylan Dishner, 30, of Mechanicsville to 20 years, suspending all but eight years, of active incarceration in a state facility for possession with intent to distribute 296 capsules of fentanyl. The capsules were analyzed by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division and tested positive for fentanyl and Xylazine.
The sentence was handed down June 21 by Judge Amy D. Lorenzini.
St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) asked the court to sentence Dishner maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for his involvement in trafficking such an “alarming” quantity of “the deadly drug fentanyl” from Baltimore into St. Mary’s County, according to a release from the state's attorney's office.
Dishner, who entered a guilty plea to the drug charge back in March, was also given five years of supervised probation upon his release.
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Pettersen prosecuted the case. Private attorney Hammad Matin represented the defendant during the court proceedings.
Hollywood man facing assault, arson threat charges
On June 16, Cpl. Trevor Teague of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a 26-year-old Hollywood man on charges of first-and second-degree assault, arson threat and two handgun violations.
In court documents, it is alleged David Allen Brooks III pointed a handgun at a woman during a verbal argument.
“The defendant threatened to shoot the tires out of her vehicle and burn the house down while he was pointing the gun at her,” Teague wrote in charging papers.
The corporal also noted a 4-year-old child was present when the threats were made.
On June 20, Karen Christy Holt Chesser, district court judge, ordered Brooks be held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 20.
Disorderly motorist get seven citations, other charges
On June 20, Trooper Craig Baden of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was sent to Lexington Park Food Market for a report of an intoxicated driver. Baden approached the vehicle at the store’s drive-up window.
The driver, identified as Zachery Mathew Siewert, 30, of Lexington Park, denied he had been drinking and had previously entered the store. However, on the market’s surveillance camera Siewert can be seen entering the store and purchasing alcohol shooters, according to charging documents.
When Baden told Siewert to exit his vehicle, he refused and was arrested. Baden said Siewert resisted arrest and other troopers who arrived at the scene had to extract him. One of the troopers was allegedly assaulted during the extraction process.
Baden stated Siewert sustained elbow abrasions during the scuffle but refused treatment. He was given a breath test at the detention center and blew an 0.11 BrAC.
Siewert was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, making a false statement to an officer and other charges.
Among the traffic violations Siewert was cited for were charges of driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving and reckless driving.
Siewert posted $2,500 bond the following day and was released. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 1.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Owings woman charged with felony theft
On June 16, Deputy Savannah Huy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office interviewed an Owings woman who accused another woman — identified in court documents as Donna Renne Gebauer, 44, of Owings — of stealing a $3,137.68 check that was mailed to the accuser by an insurance company.
Gebauer has been charged with felony theft and opening a letter without the addressee’s permission.
A summons for Gebauer was issued that day. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 31.
St. Mary’s woman charged with vehicle taking, theft
On the afternoon of June 16, Deputy James Norton of the Calvert sheriff’s office was on patrol in Lusby when he saw a Kia bearing Virginia tags traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 2/4. The southbound Kia reached speeds of around 90 mph, Norton stated in court papers.
He pursued the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the St. Leonard area. The driver, identified as Wanda Alston Trinidad, 56, of California, conceded she was probably driving too fast.
A motor vehicle check indicated the Kia may have been stolen from North Carolina. Norton contacted the Rocky Mount Police Department, which confirmed the vehicle, valued at over $23,000, had been reported stolen Jan. 14, 2021.
Norton stated in charging papers that Trinidad claimed she got the Kia from her brother.
Trinidad was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and felony theft.
She was released on her own recognizance that day. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 31.
Woman charged with assaults
On June 14, Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski of the Calvert sheriff’s office investigated reports from a 33-year-old man alleging that a 27-year-old Prince Frederick woman assaulted him on numerous occasions during April and May.
The man told Rzepkowski that Latisha Shanita Prillaman slapped and pushed him, hit him with a belt and a vacuum and threw “a kid’s playhouse” at him.
Prillaman is also alleged to have thrown a can of Red Bull at the man. During one incident the man allegedly sustained a cut to his ear.
Prillaman is charged with eight counts of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment.
A summons for Prillaman was issued June 17. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 31.
Man charged with assault in Solomons
On June 22, Deputy Ryan Jones of the Calvert sheriff’s office was dispatched to a residence in Solomons to investigate an alleged assault reported during a 911 call. In court documents, Jones reported after a second visit to the home, a 31-year-old woman admitted there had been a physical altercation in which she was assaulted.
Jones observed broken glass on the kitchen floor. The woman stated a male acquaintance, identified in court papers as Demetrius Lackies Butler, 33, of Lexington Park, tried to choke her and left bruises on her body during the altercation.
Butler was charged with first- and second-degree assault. He was released later that day after posting $5,000 bond.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 21.
California man busted possession with intent to distribute cannabis
On June 22, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Nick Buckler conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape. The driver, identified as Rudolf Lutz, 24, of Westminster, Calif., initially refused Buckler’s order to get out of the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle yielded two cellphones, an iPad and 15 cereal boxes containing bags of suspected cannabis. In all Lutz was reportedly in possession of nearly 18 pounds of suspected cannabis.
Lutz was charged with possession of cannabis over the civil limit, possession with intent to distribute cannabis, failure to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest.
He was released from jail June 23 after posting $5,000 bond. A court hearing date on the charges has not been set.
MARTY MADDEN
