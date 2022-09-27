Fire destroys Bannister Circle home

Fire marshal investigates Waldorf house fire

Waldorf volunteer firefighters took 25 minutes to put out a blaze that destroyed this home in the 1100 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf. The fire started in the garage and did a total of $145,000 in damages. No one was injured in the blaze. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

