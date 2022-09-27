Charles County
Indian Head man, 53, arrested for assault
Ronald Xavier Butler, 53, of Indian Head was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
At around 8 p.m. on Sept. 20, Charles sheriff’s officers responded to the 3800 block of Glem Court in Indian Head for reports of a domestic dispute.
A man left the scene prior to officers arriving and walked into Charles Regional Medical Center about 25 minutes later. Charging documents state that the man was in a verbal dispute with a woman at the Glem Court residence when Butler came out and allegedly the two got into a confrontation.
Documents state that Butler admitted to stabbing the man after he was threatened during the argument.
Butler was ordered held without bond and is due in Charles County District Court Oct. 19.
Pomfret man arrested for assault with a knife
Antoine Marco Watson Sr., 34, of Pomfret was arrested for felony first-degree assault on Sept. 22.
La Plata Police Department officers were called to the 300 block of Goose Creed Drive in La Plata for reports of an armed assault.
According to residents at the home, a man and son were approached by Watson after they got out of their vehicle. Watson allegedly stated that the people “owed him something’ and pointed a knife at them.
Watson was taken into custody and ordered held without bond.
He is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 21.
Mechanicsville woman charged with theft
Nikki Marie Shirlene Bussey, 38, of Mechanicsville was charged with two felonies for theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Sept. 23.
According to documents, the administrator of a dental office in the 6200 block of Crain Highway in La Plata accused Bussey of taking money from customers.
Police say Bussey allegedly kept $6,244.68 in payments from patients and failed to record the transactions in the office database.
According to documents, the transactions took place between November 2021 and March 2022.
A summons was issued for Bussey on Sept. 23 and she is due in Charles County District Court on Nov. 7.
Waldorf woman charged with theft and harassment
Carmen Chum, 36, of Waldorf was charged on Sept. 22 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor harassment.
Charging documents state that Chum went to the 4200 block of Altamont Place in White Plains and got into an argument with a man who is the father of her child despite numerous requests not to contact the man.
Chum is accused of assaulting the man and stealing the man’s keys and an iPhone 11 with a combined value of $1,600.
The man was able to find a spare key and flee the area.
Documents allege that Chum has harassed and assaulted the man in several incidents since June of this year.
A summons for Chum was issued on Sept. 22 and she is due in Charles County District Court on Nov. 7.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man charged with assault after shooting
Walter Harris Nelson, 55, of Lexington Park was charged with felony assault, felony possession of a firearm following a felony conviction, two firearms-related misdemeanors and one count of possession of ammunition.
Nelson allegedly shot his son in the abdomen after an argument. When police arrived in the 21300 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park on Sept. 9, they found the son lying on a wooden patio behind the residence. The bullet that was used was found on the patio, according to the charging document.
A storm door connecting the patio to the residence was broken and off the hinges, and Nelson appeared to be intoxicated, the document states. Nelson and his wife got into an argument at a party at their residence, and then Nelson argued with his son, who subsequently left and then tried to return via the back door.
A .380 caliber magazine was found on the kitchen floor with six bullets. A .380 caliber Ruger handgun was found in a grassy area near the home.
The son was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.
Nelson has a conviction for misdemeanor assault from 1997. He posted a $1,000 bond on Sept. 22.
Colonial Beach man charged with assault
Malique Aundrey Smith, 22, of Colonial Beach, Va., was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault of Da’Sean Mackall on Dec. 27, 2019, and eight misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment against eight people, one of which was Mackall. A trial in that case is set for Oct. 4 and 5.
Smith is also charged with four firearms violations. In addition, Smith was charged with misdemeanor assault after a Sept. 17 incident in the St. Mary’s County jail in which he allegedly struck an inmate that resulted in a swollen left eye and 1-inch cut on his eyebrow. He is being held without bond.
Lexington Park man, 33, charged with assault
Reginald Tre Brown, 33, of Lexington Park was charged with two counts of felony assault, two counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot one round after pointing a shotgun-style gun at a man and a woman in the 21900 block of Baja Lane in Lexington Park on Sept. 22.
According to a charging document, Brown arrived at the scene in a dark Nissan Maxima and confronted the man, who pushed him away. Brown then allegedly retrieved the gun from his car, pointed it at the man and woman and fired one shot and left.
Police later arrested Brown at his residence in the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park and the gun was recovered from his bedroom. Brown was ordered held without bond on Sept. 22 and 23.
Piney Point man, 62, transported after collision
Marshall Ping Jr., 62, of Piney Point was transported to an area trauma center for treatment following a crash at 3:47 p.m. Sept. 15 at Piney Point and Old Tall Timbers roads.
Ping was driving a 2003 Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle south when he collided with a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Andrea Leach, 38, of Piney Point. Leach’s vehicle attempted to turn left onto Old Tall Timbers Road, according to a release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
As of Sept. 27, the case was still under investigation, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Babcock. Failure to yield the right-of-way and speed appear to be factors in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 78031, or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Prince George man charged with theft
Deon Mandell Johnson, 34, of Forrestville was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 after he allegedly cashed a counterfeit check from a woman for $3,000 at a Suntrust Bank in Charlotte Hall on May 26, 2021, according to a charging document. He was issued a summons on Sept. 22.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Man charged robbery, assault
A 30-year-old Prince Frederick man is charged with stealing a gold necklace and assaulting the 31-year-old woman who was wearing it. According to court documents filed by Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy John Ashley, the alleged incident occurred Sept. 12 at a Prince Frederick residence during a domestic dispute.
The woman refused treatment. The defendant, identified as Troy Travon Gray, is charged with robbery, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property. The charges were filed one day after the alleged incident.
Gray is being held without bond. A hearing on the incident is scheduled for Oct. 11 in district court.
Teen facing weapon on school property charge
Investigation into a report that an 18-year-old man threatened another teen with a weapon during a brief scuffle following a football game has led to charges of having a dangerous weapon on school property.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Dean Naughton, on Sept. 17 a disorderly group was reported in the Calvert High School parking lot after the game.
Witnesses told police Bronzton Xavier Carrington of Prince Frederick had a weapon and told another male, “I will get you on Monday.”
“I determined that Bronzton did possess a dangerous weapon on school property with the intent to use it in a fight,” Naughton stated in court papers. Naughton identified the weapon as a box cutter razor.
A court summons was issued Sept. 22. A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for Oct. 31 in district court.
Beltsville man sentenced for drug distribution
On Monday, a 27-year-old Beltsville man was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to 19 years in prison. Defendant Steven Terrell Wheeler pleaded guilty this past May to a charge of drug possession with intent to distribute narcotics. He had been indicted on the charges in January.
Admission of the felony offense resulted in charges against Wheeler for violating the terms on his probation in a 2020 assault case, court records show.
In a press release, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office stated, “Wheeler was initially arrested for violating a protective order in an unrelated case and taken to the county detention center.” At the detention center, Wheeler was allegedly found to be in possession of over $3,053 plus bags containing 16.5 grams of crack cocaine and 23 grams of cocaine powder.
Prosecution of the state’s case was handled by Lee Ann Bell, senior state’s attorney. Wheeler was represented by attorneys Bradley Warby and Michele Harewood.
Lusby man, 31, faced with burglary charge
On Sept. 15, after receiving a report of a possible “squatter” inside an unoccupied house that is for sale, Maryland State Police Trooper Joseph Azzari was dispatched to a residence on Williams Wharf Road to investigate. Azzari subsequently confronted the man, who was identified as Michael Stephen Kubisiak, 31, of Lusby.
“It was determined Kubisiak entered an unlocked sliding door and had been staying in the residence for an unknown amount of time,” Azzari stated in charging papers.
Kubisiak was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary and trespassing. He was released on his own recognizance.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 14 in district court.
Virginia fugitive nabbed in Calvert
A 23-year-old Waldorf woman wanted in Fairfax, Va., for obtaining over $1,000 under false pretenses was arrested by the Maryland State Police in Calvert County on Sept. 16, according to court documents.
Niya Imani Champagnie is being held without bond, charged as a fugitive from justice. Court records show on Sept. 19 Champagnie voluntarily waived extradition.
MARTY MADDEN