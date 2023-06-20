Charles County
Waldorf man charged with burglary
Thomas Christopher Whalen, 28, of Waldorf was arrested on June 11 and charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property under $1,000.
At around 7:30 p.m. on June 11, Whalen allegedly entered a residence in the 7900 block of Bensville Road and started breaking the door trim of a closet on the first floor.
Charging documents state the homeowner, who was upstairs at the time, heard a noise and came downstairs and pushed Whalen out of the home, who attempted to regain entry when Charles sheriff’s officers arrived.
Whalen was allegedly under the influence of an unknown drug when he was taken into custody.
He was ordered held without bond by Charles County District Court Judge Robert B. Riddle, and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on July 7 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
Hyattsville man charged with assault
Antonio Monte Hester, 39, of Hyattsville was arrested on June 10 and charged with felony first-degree assault.
Hester is accused of threatening a delivery truck driver with a knife at a convenience store in the 11600 block of Billingsley Road in St. Charles.
Charles County sheriff’s officers examined security footage that allegedly showed Hester threatening the man with a foldable knife, which was not recovered from the scene.
He was released on his own recognizance on June 12 by Charles County District Court Judge Patrick J. Devine. Hester is due back in court before Devine on July 7.
Salisbury man nabbed on Florida warrant
Tyriek James Scott-Williams, 27, of Salisbury was arrested on June 20 on a fugitive warrant out of Florida.
According to charging documents, Scott-Williams was wanted in Tallahassee, Fla., on three charges for aggravated stalking, following/harassing and cyber stalking.
Scott-Williams voluntarily waived extradition on June 20 and is due in Charles County District Court on July 7 on a fugitive hearing before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
Mississippi woman charged with forgery
Latasha Karshay Williams, 36, of Woodville, Miss., was charged with felony forgery of private documents and two misdemeanors of attempted theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor possession of forged private documents.
Williams was implicated in a fraud scheme in which she allegedly stole a check from a Waldorf resident in the 15000 block of Hunters Harbor Lane in Waldorf that was discovered on April 4. According to charging documents, a resident sent a check for $945.38 on Sept. 15, 2022, through the mail to his insurance company.
At some point later, the man was contacted and told that the check never arrived, and the alleged victim notified the bank and had a stop issued on the check. On April 4, the man was notified that someone, later identified as Williams, attempted to use the stopped check at another bank.
Police say Williams altered the amount on the check from $945.38 to $3,100.38 and altered the name of the bank from the victim’s insurance company to her own name.
A summons was issued for Williams on June 14 and she is due in Charles County District Court on July 31 in front of Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Man arrested on sex charges
On June 15, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 19-year-old California man on rape and sex offense charges.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies responded to sex assault call at a California residence, apprehending Michael Tran. Investigators “determined that Tran had engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old during a social function held on June 14.”
Tran is charged with second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense.
On June 16, Judge James Tanavage of the district court ordered Tran be held without bond. Detective Warren Forinash is identified as the case’s lead investigator in court papers.
A district court hearing on the charges filed against Tran is scheduled for July 14.
Tran is being represented by attorney Richard Raymond Gross Sr.
Hughesville man charged in robbery
St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies arrested a 59-year-old Hughesville man June 10 and charged him in connection with an incident that happened in Charlotte Hall earlier that day.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Patrick Hudson, the defendant, James L. Mason, allegedly stole a female acquaintance’s cellphone and wallet plus allegedly defaced the woman’s vehicle at a local gas station following a verbal argument.
The woman alleged that Mason also slapped and punched her.
Hudson reported in court papers that Mason was located and arrested. He is charged with robbery, theft, malicious destruction of property and second-degree assault. He was released later that day after posting a $5,000 bond.
A court hearing date has not been determined. Mason is being represented by the local public defenders office.
D.C. woman faces gun charges
On June 11, Deputy Ryan McLean of the St. Mary's sheriff's office was on patrol on Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall when he conducted a traffic stop on a BMW after the driver failed to make a required stop.
The deputy reported in court documents, the BMW’s driver — identified as Lauren Ashley Middleton, 35, of Washington, D.C. — appeared glassy-eyed, slurring her speech and was “profusely sweating.”
According to McLean, Middleton refused to get out of her car and had to be forcibly removed. Additionally, she failed a horizontal gaze test.
A search of the vehicle yielded empty alcoholic beverage containers, a loaded 9 mm handgun and 5 to 7 grams of suspected marijuana.
Initially, Middleton gave the deputy a name that did not match her driver’s license. When asked why, Middleton allegedly told McLean the name she gave him was her “alias.”
Middleton was taken to the county detention center in McLean’s patrol vehicle. Upon arrival at the detention center, she refused to get out of the patrol vehicle.
"Force was utilized to remove her," McLean stated in charging papers.
Middleton was charged with four handgun-related misdemeanors, resisting arrest and giving a fraudulent identification to avoid prosecution. She received three traffic citations for driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated and failure to stop for a stop sign.
Middleton was released later that day after posting $5,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 11.
Alabama men wanted for felony theft
On June 9, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an alleged theft of an auto transport hauler from the Budds Creek area that occurred May 7.
The alleged thieves are identified in court papers as Zxandius Kental Fagin, 46, and Alan David York, 22. Both men are from Mobile, Ala.
“I believe the trailer was taken with no intention of returning it,” said Deputy J. Gardiner of the local sheriff’s office, who is handling the investigation.
Gardiner noted in court documents that several attempts have been made by the hauler’s owner to have the vehicle returned.
Court summonses have been issued for both Fagin and York. A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for Aug. 4.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Three drug distribution arrests reported
On June 9, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a Kia Sportage at the corner of Chesapeake Beach Road and Wesley Stinnett Boulevard. Two days earlier, agency detectives had obtained search and seizure warrants related to suspected drug activity by the vehicle’s driver, identified in court documents as Larry Francis Whittington Jr., 38, of Chesapeake Beach.
Police had Whittington and a 12-year-old passenger get out of the vehicle while a search was conducted. According to charging papers filed by Detective Stephen Bowlan, the search yielded over 20 grams of suspected PCP and two cellphones. A search of Whittington revealed 5.7 ounces of suspected cocaine and cash.
Bowlan stated that deputies also searched Whittington’s home and found more suspected cocaine and other suspected drugs, cellphones and cash.
Whittington was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with intent to distribute PCP and three counts of drug possession.
On June 12, Judge Michelle R. Saunders of district court ordered Whittington be held without bond. A hearing on the charges he faces will be held June 28 in district court.
The 12-year-old passenger in the defendant’s vehicle and two adult females who were at Whittington’s home when it was searched were not charged.
In an unrelated case, while on patrol June 14 on Bayside Road, Deputy Brenna Hudson observed the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt failed to use the signal when making a left turn. Hudson followed the vehicle into a shopping center parking lot.
Hudson identified the driver as Scott Charles Keyser, 57, of Port Republic, who she recognized from a recent investigation.
According to Hudson’s report to district court, a K9 unit dispatched to the scene alerted on the vehicle. The subsequent search yielded 28 grams of suspected crack cocaine, currency, a cellphone and a variety of drug paraphernalia.
Keyser was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and drug possession. He was ordered to be held without bond.
A district court hearing on the charges Keyser is facing is scheduled for July 14.
And, on June 15, Deputy Andrew Ridgely stopped a Chevy Trailblazer at Route 2/4 and Rousby Hall Road in Lusby due to an expired license tag sticker. The driver was identified as Avery D. Willis, 26, of Brandywine. According to court records, Willis was arrested on drug charges May 31 and released on his own recognizance the following day.
During the June 15 stop, Willis’ vehicle was searched, leading to the discovery of 8.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of suspected cannabis and cash.
Willis was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and drug possession. Judge Michelle R. Saunders of district court ordered that he be held without bond.
A district court hearing on the charges filed against Willis is scheduled for July 11.
Virginia fugitive nabbed
On June 8, Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Jeffrey Murphy arrested Mark Allen Green, 31, of Huntingtown and charged him with being a fugitive from Virginia. Court records show Green is wanted in Fairfax for breaking his probation on a charge of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
On June 9, Judge Michelle R. Saunders of district court ordered Green be held without bond.
Court records show Green voluntarily waived extradition to Virginia. A district court hearing on Green’s fugitive charge is scheduled for July 7.
Alleged dog thief jailed
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Edward Yates conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of a 24-year-old homeless man who allegedly robbed another man of a dog. The alleged incident occurred in the Lusby area June 12.
In charging documents, a brother and sister went to Cove Point Park to sell two American bully pocket puppies to two men who had contacted them on the internet.
Before money could be exchanged, one of the men picked up a male puppy and walked away. The man who was selling the dogs pursued the man, identified in charging documents as Demeetre Dawntae Creek. During the ensuing confrontation, Creek is alleged to have placed his hand in his hood pocket, told the other man he had gun and would shoot him.
Police were alerted to the incident through a 911 call.
Deputies “located the stolen puppy abandoned near the golf course,” Yates stated in court papers. The dog was returned to its owners.
Yates said Creek, who was developed as a suspect, is “known to be homeless and residing in the Prince Frederick area mostly.” He was identified by one of his accusers through a photo array.
Creek was arrested June 15. He declined to speak with deputies.
Creek is charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, felony theft and firearm use in a violent crime. He was ordered held without bond.
A district court hearing on the charges Creek is facing will be held July 14.
MARTY MADDEN
