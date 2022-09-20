Charles County
Waldorf man charged with assault
Daniel George Montgomery, 18, of Waldorf was charged with felony first-degree assault and five misdemeanor assault and weapons charges on Sept. 15.
On the evening July 18, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to the 300 block of Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for a reported shooting.
Officers made contact with a 13-year-old boy at the intersection of Jennie Run Drive and Caroline Drive who sustained one gunshot wound to the arm. The boy was transported to Children’s National Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Video surveillance footage allegedly caught four males walking on Kent Avenue when one of the males, later identified as Montgomery, brandished a handgun and fired two shots toward Caroline Drive.
A search warrant executed on Sept. 12 recovered multiple firearms and clothing consistent with clothes he was seen wearing in surveillance video, according to charging documents.
An arrest warrant for Montgomery was executed on Sept. 16 and he was ordered held without bond. He is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 14.
Indian Head man arrested for assault
Robert Andrew Transue, 21, of Indian Head was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 4180 block of Livingston Road in Indian Head for reports of an assault in progress on the evening of Sept. 15.
According to charging documents, individuals identified as Transue’s parents stated that he began breaking things in the home after spending an extended period of time consuming alcohol.
A verbal argument ensued and Transue allegedly threw around both of his parents and then choked and held a knife to his father’s throat, according to the documents. Transue also stands accused of destroying a Dell computer, a monitor and an iPhone 13 Pro Max; the value of all three items is listed in documents at $3,000.
Transue was originally held without bond on Sept. 16, but was released on his own recognizance on Sept. 19.
Falls Church man charged with theft
Tan Phuoc Ton, 40, of Falls Church, Va., was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Sept. 14.
According to charging documents, officers with the Charles sheriff’s office were contacted by the owner of a nail bar in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. Ton is accused of entering the business on the morning of Sept. 13. and removed the checkbook from a cash register.
Documents alleged that Ton wrote a check for $2,500 and cashed it at a bank in the 11170 block of Mall Circle.
Ton allegedly admitted to the theft in a phone call with officers. He is expected in Charles County District Court on Nov. 22.
Clinton man arrested on weapons charges
Malik Davon Booker, 27, of Clinton was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction and five misdemeanors for making false statements to a police officer as well as four handgun-related misdemeanors.
On the morning of Sept. 13, a Maryland State Police trooper stopped a black Dodge Charger going southbound on Route 5 at Tommy Middleton Lane in Waldorf for traveling 79 mph in a 45-mph zone.
When Boomer was pulled over, he allegedly gave the name of Michael Davon Ware, but was identified by his real name by his driver’s license.
Police say that the officer on the scene was notified of a warrant for Boomer’s arrest after running a check of his name. Before officers could take him in, Boomer allegedly sped off but was struck by oncoming traffic and fled on foot.
He was later taken into custody and a Glock 21 handgun was found under the driver’s seat.
Boomer was released to his own recognizance on Sept. 15 and is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 12.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man faces multiple drug sales charges
Tyrone Antoine Gross, 34, of Lexington Park was indicted on Sept. 12 for seven felonies for drug possession with intent to distribute, including four within 1,000 feet of a school, in this case, Great Mills High School, on Dec. 2, 2020. According to a court document, the product was cocaine and methamphetamine.
Gross also faces a March 7 indictment for home invasion, felony burglary and misdemeanor assault stemming from Nov. 7, 2021.
Gross was booked at the St. Mary’s County jail on Feb. 22 on other drug distribution charges, and was ordered held without bond.
Hollywood man faces assault charges
James Phillip Nelson, 46, of Hollywood was indicted on Sept. 12 for two felony assault charges and two misdemeanor charges stemming from May 16, 2021. He was ordered held without bond on Sept. 13.
According to a complaint filed by a man on May 17, the man went outside at 3:45 a.m. to break up a fight between two juveniles when Nelson allegedly assaulted him from behind, strangled him, threw him to the ground and struck him in the face, causing a fracture. The man said he crawled under a vehicle in fear of his life. The incident occurred in the 45800 block of Pine Road in Lexington Park.
In a separate case, Nelson was charged in April, along with five other employees of Nelson Seafood, with engaging in illegal oyster harvesting. Nelson pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to three counts of engaging in commercial fishing on a suspended license and was given a sentence of one year in jail and ordered to complete three years of unsupervised probation upon his release.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
Daejawhn Kyree Butler, 24, of Lexington Park was indicted on Sept. 12 for four felony assaults and 11 misdemeanors, including use of a firearm in a violent crime.
According to the indictment, Butler allegedly assaulted two people on July 1, and conspired with Daysha Nicole Montgomery, 25, to assault the couple.
Montgomery was earlier charged with several felony and misdemeanor assaults in the incident in which a man allegedly pointed a gun at some people from the green SUV that Montgomery was driving. A warrant for Butler’s arrest was issued on Sept. 13.
Aquasco man charged with theft of vehicle
Charles Giovonne Shanks, 37, of Aquasco was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of between $1,500 to $25,000.
According to a charging document, Shanks’ girlfriend bought him a silver 2006 Mercedes Benz 500 series worth $3,000 and gave it to him, but he allegedly did not pay her back for it. The vehicle was missing from the 45700 block of Circle Drive in Great Mills.
A summons was issued on Sept. 13.
Lexington Park woman charged with assault
Tyesha Danielle Leys, 37, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and malicious destruction of property.
Her father said Leys attacked him with a baseball bat and hit him several times. The man’s grandson restrained her and took away the bat, according to the complaint, but Leys allegedly then went after her father with a knife and swung it at him. She then allegedly used his grandson’s bicycle to break the windshield on his car and threatened to kill him.
A summons was issued on Sept. 12.
Leonardtown woman charged with theft of cash
Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, 32, of Leonardtown was charged with theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 for allegedly stealing $3,010 from a man’s gray 2015 Maserati Quattroporte in the 22600 block of Washington Street in Leonardtown.
The man said he met Dorsey about an incident at a liquor store that he owns in the 25400 block of Point Lookout Road, and left his vehicle unlocked. When he returned, he found money missing from the center console.
When he confronted Dorsey about it, she allegedly gave him $370 that she said she found on the road. A man and woman were witnesses to the theft, according to the charging document. A summons was issued on Sept. 11.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Citizens stop man from possible jump
On Monday at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an adult male walking on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge near Solomons and reportedly sitting on the edge. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded and a group of citizens had talked or possibly pulled the man down.
The bridge was closed for approximately 15 minutes while the incident was investigated.
The identity of the man was not released.
In 2022, five people have jumped from the bridge and three died.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 988 or texting HELLO to 741741, which is the crisis text line. People in need may also call Maryland’s health department hotline. Someone is available 24/7 by calling 211 and pressing 1 or texting a ZIP code to 898-211. For more information, go online to 211md.org.
Anne Arundel man indicted for rape
A 25-year-old Glen Burnie man was indicted Monday by a Calvert County grand jury in connection with an incident that occurred Aug. 28 at a Prince Frederick residence.
According to court documents, the four-count indictment charges defendant Travious Lamar Bright II with second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
The charging documents filed by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sarah Jernigan stated a 21-year-old female claimed she was raped in a bedroom by Bright, who was a party guest at the home. Jernigan stated in charging papers the alleged encounter was captured on a surveillance camera.
Bright is being held without bond. The state’s case against Bright will be handled by Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert state’s attorney’s office.
Man arrested for trespassing and fraud
On Sept. 10 while investigating a report of an assault in the Chesapeake Beach area, Calvert sheriff’s deputies located a vehicle on Harbor Road that matched the description of one that had been seen leaving the area where the alleged incident had occurred.
According to Deputy Cory Mister, during the investigation it was learned that Kevin Jerome Holland, 45, of Hyattsville, who was located on Harbor Road, had reportedly trespassed on private property. Mister stated in charging papers that Holland “willfully used an alternate identification” when initially questioned by the deputies.
A computer check determined Holland had four open warrants in Calvert and Anne Arundel counties. Court records show Holland had received several open traffic citations as well as an assault charge in Anne Arundel from this past April.
Holland was charged with trespassing and identity fraud to avoid prosecution. He is being held without bond and a district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Calvert woman charged with assault
On Sept. 12, a charge of second-degree assault was filed against a 48-year-old North Beach woman in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on Aug. 31 in the area of Northern High School. The incident was investigated by Deputy Shane Naughton, who is the school’s resource officer.
In court documents, Naughton stated the defendant, identified as Lashawn Alana Reed, was operating a vehicle on Chaney Road and nearly ran over an 11th grade student.
Naughton stated in the charging papers “at no point in time does Ms. Reed attempt to render aid or turn around to check on” the girl.
A summons for the defendant was issued Sept. 12 and a hearing on the charge is scheduled for Oct. 31 in district court.
Unsolved theft investigated
On Sept. 8, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Antonio Tavares responded to the Prince Frederick Walmart for the report of a theft. The complainant reported a male suspect entered the store inquiring about two iPad Air 5 devices and two iPad cases. A store employee retrieved the items and the suspect grabbed them and fled the store, the sheriff’s office reported. The total value of the stolen items is nearly $1,150.
Anyone with information that could aid Tavares in his investigation is asked to call Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
MARTY MADDEN