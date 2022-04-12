Charles County
Waldorf man arrested on armed robbery, theft charges
Anthony Kavon Brown, 21, of Waldorf was arrested on April 5 and charged with more than a dozen offenses including two counts each of felony armed robbery, felony robbery and felony first-degree assault, as well as illegal possession of a firearm and other charges related to two robberies last year.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was developed as a suspect in a robbery that took place in December 2021 and the alleged theft of firearms from a vehicle in September 2021.
Brown was located by the sheriff’s office’s warrant unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Service on April 5.
He was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center on April 6.
Waldorf man arrested for disorderly conduct, threats
Thomas Lee Jacobs, 28, of Waldorf was arrested on April 10 and charged with seven misdemeanors for threat of mass violence, threat of arson, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failing to obey a lawful order, attempted unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and second-degree assault.
Charles County sheriffs deputies responded to the 700 block of University Drive for the report of a man threatening suicide. When deputies arrived, they encountered Jacobs, who quickly became hostile and began yelling at officers to get off his property.
After a short confrontation, Jacobs allegedly threatened to steal the deputy’s patrol car and unsuccessfully attempted to enter the vehicle.
More deputies arrived and they attempted to take him into custody. Jacobs allegedly ran back into the property where he was wrestled to the ground by officers. Charging documents state that Jacobs kicked at deputies while they were trying to put him in cuffs.
Jacobs allegedly threatened to burn down the residence and kill deputies after he was detained, and made further threats to blow up the Charles County Detention Center once he was transferred to the facility.
Jacobs was ordered held without bond ahead of a bond review hearing on April 12.
Waldorf man arrested for assault
Richard Sorrell Mackel, 62, of Waldorf was arrested on April 4 and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault after an alleged assault.
Charles County sheriff’s deputies went to the 2000 block of St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf for the reports of an alleged assault. When deputies arrived, they spoke to a woman who identified herself as Mackel’s girlfriend.
According to charging documents, the woman stated Mackel held her down and choked her after the two got into an argument.
Mackel allegedly admitted to deputies that he held down the woman during the argument.
Mackel was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was ordered without bond on April 5.
Teenager arrested on burglary charge
Randolph Armani Treasure, 19, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony second-degree burglary for an alleged break-in on April 10.
Deputies responded to the 6000 place of Sirenia Place in Waldorf at around 1:03 p.m. on April 10 for reports of a breaking and entering in progress. When deputies arrived they allegedly witnessed Treasure climbing out the ground floor front window of the residence and took him into custody.
A witness alleged that Treasure accessed the home through a rear sliding door. While the home was under construction at the time, charging documents state that there were numerous tools stored on site, but it was unknown at the time of the arrest if anything was taken or damaged.
Treasure was released on his own recognizance the same day and is expected back in court on May 10 for a preliminary hearing.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park woman charged with assault of man
Brittany G. Little, 24, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after police arrived to the 46800 block of Hilton Drive on April 5 and saw a large amount of blood splattered on a sidewalk, wall and door frame outside an apartment.
Police forced their way into the apartment and found Little on the floor. Also located in the apartment was a man was who had a laceration to his right hand, a scratch on his right arm and a bite mark on his forearm, according to a charging document.
“The victim’s injuries clearly indicated he was assaulted by the defendant,” wrote St. Mary’s sheriff’s office Deputy Michael Walker. Little was released on her recognizance on April 5.
Homeless man charged with assault of woman
Jason Earl William Jones, 40, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after police responded on April 7. A woman said Jones wouldn’t allow her to leave a tent in a wooded area on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park on April 6.
The woman said they tussled in the tent, according to a charging document, which stated that she had swelling on her left eye, upper lip and a bloody nose. She also had bruises all over her body, including bruising on her jaw line and a laceration on her tongue that allegedly stemmed from a strangulation attempt by Jones on April 3.
The woman was treated at Calvert Memorial Hospital, the document states. Jones was held without bond on April 7.
Lexington Park woman charged with assault of man
Jasmine Y. Estep, 28, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after police responded to the 21600 block of North Essex Drive on April 7.
A man had substantial bleeding from his head and had a laceration to his head and two lacerations to his back that he said were caused by Estep with a knife and a bottle, according to a charging document. He was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Estep was released on her recognizance on April 8.
Lexington Park man charged with assault of woman
Jonathan Antonio Soto, 34, of Lexington Park was charged with one felony and two misdemeanor counts of assault after police arrived at an apartment in the 46300 block of Columbus Drive on April 8.
A woman said her husband assaulted her after he accused her of stealing his medication, according to a charging document. Soto allegedly punched the woman in the face on April 8 and assaulted her with a baseball bat on April 4 after which she allegedly fell down some stairs.
A woman on scene said she saw Soto assault the alleged victim in the driveway before police arrived, the document states. This allegedly included him throwing her to the ground, punching her several times and dragging her into the residence.
Soto was held without bond on April 8.
Bryans Road man charged with assault of woman
Kenneth Charles Whitaker Sr., 61, of Bryans Road was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after police arrived to the 45900 block of Indian Way in Lexington Park on April 6.
The woman had a cut under her swollen eye and small cuts on her throat, according to a charging document. Whitaker was released on his recognizance on April 7.
Lexington Park woman charged with theft
Markeisha Denise Graham, 31, of Lexington Park was charged with felony theft after she allegedly deposited three fraudulent checks totaling $9,800 between March 6 and 9. The alleged victim was a woman, according to a charging document. Graham was issued a summons on April 5.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Annapolis woman charged with assaulting a man
On Sunday, Calvert County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation between a male and female on Helena Drive in Prince Frederick.
Deputy Sean Hendrickson stated a male had been driven to a local hospital by his mother. Deputy Bradley Boerum attempted to interview the male, who declined to speak.
Hendrickson stated in court papers that due to the nature of the injuries the man had to his face and hands, investigators surmised that the female defendant, identified as Dashawna Kyra Jones, 20, of Annapolis, used a “knife or cutting instrument” during the fracas. Jones was arrested at the house and charged with first-and second-degree assault.
Jones was later released on her own recognizance. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 10 in district court.
Search and seizure leads to arrest
Sheriff’s Detective Stephen Bowlan reported in court papers that on April 7 the special operations team executed a search and seizure warrant at a house in Huntingtown. Police located Elwood Ward, 37, of Huntingtown inside one of two vehicles parked outside.
The searches of Ward, the vehicles and the home yielded quantities of suspected marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, cash, cell phones firearms, ammunition, a digital scale and bulletproof armor. An online check revealed Ward is prohibited from possessing a gun.
Ward was charged with five felonies, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a rifle with a felony conviction and use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.
Ward is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 9 in district court.
Rhode Island fugitive wanted in Calvert
A fugitive warrant was issued on April 8 for a 57-year-old Chesapeake Beach man wanted in Cranston, R.I. The fugitive, Anthony Eugene Gross, is being sought by Maryland State Police Trooper Natasha Rucker.
According to court papers, Gross is charged with sex offenses in Rhode Island. Gross is described in court papers as a Black male, 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing 123 pounds.
Man assaults woman and deputy
A 36-year-old Lusby man is facing several charges related to an incident on April 6 at a Lusby residence. According to Deputy Matthew Krueger, a man identified as Joseph David Wessels contacted police and claimed a woman had assaulted him with a knife.
Krueger stated in court documents that Wessels became unruly with the responding deputies. He showed them wounds to his arms that he claimed the woman had inflicted. However, the woman told the deputies that Wessels had wielded the knife and his wounds were self-inflicted. According to court papers, she told the deputies “she felt in fear for her life” when Wessels allegedly brandished the knife.
When deputies went to arrest Wessels, Krueger said he became belligerent and assaulted one of the other deputies.
Court records show Wessels has been charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and making a false statement to an officer.
On April 7, Wessels was released after posting a $10,000 bond. He was ordered by the court not to intimidate, contact or harass the victim. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 6 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN