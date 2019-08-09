St. Inigoes man accused of exposing himself to traffic
Lewis T. Yates, 27, of St. Inigoes was charged with indecent exposure on Tuesday, after an incident that day where court papers allege Yates “expose[d] his genitals while he was walking down the shoulder of Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville.”
Charging documents allege that two witnesses contacted the police after having “observed [Yates] with his pants pulled down, his shirt above his stomach, and he had his hand on his penis while he was facing toward the oncoming traffic.”
Yates was located by police within an hour of the incident, and was arrested and charged after the witnesses confirmed to police that Yates had exposed himself to them.
Golden Beach woman accused of assaulting man
Ashley Drew Diaz, 32, was charged with second degree assault this week following an incident that allegedly occurred last Sunday.
According to charging papers, a 15-year-old boy was walking with friends to go to a beach in Mechanicsville when an unknown male began to yell at him and a friend, telling them to “leave his daughter alone and stop calling her names.”
The male allegedly became “aggressive and argumentative” with the teen, “threatening him and his friends if they were to speak to his daughter again or call her names.”
Charging papers say that after the teenager and his friends left the man’s residence, Diaz and the man drove up behind the boy and group of friends, and Diaz “approached [the teen] standing face to face, yelling in his face saying that she knows it was him and the other boys calling her daughter names.”
The charging documents say that after the verbal altercation, Diaz allegedly “continued to close the distance and became physically aggressive” and “began to poke [the teen] in the chest with her pointer finger” after he had told her to back away.
After the he pushed her away, the papers state, Diaz allegedly attempted to punch the boy with closed fists and grazed his nose.
Man charged with assaulting woman, holding guns and drugs
Nicholas A. Vlahos, 37, of Dameron has been accused of assault in the first degree based on an incident that charging papers say occurred last Thursday.
Charging documents allege that Vlahos was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman, where Vlahos “grabbed her at the back of the neck and threw her down to the ground causing her to forcefully land face down.”
The documents say that Vlahos allegedly threw the victim’s items out of the residence and stated that he was going to get something to “take care” of the victim, and “attempted to hit her with [a truck]” as she was attempting to leave.
According to the documents, the victim was “absolutely in fear for her own life” and “had interpreted Vlahos’ first statement to mean he was going to get a gun,” which she “knew him to possess within the residence.” The victim also told police that “she was convinced Vlahos would kill her,” according to the charging documents.
Later, police obtained a warrant and located “a handgun, several long guns and ammunition,” which Vlahos is “prohibited from owning or possessing due to prior convictions.” Police also located “numerous” bottles of Nandrophen, a schedule III steroid, according to the charging documents.
Vlahos faces charges for assault in the first and second degree as well as illegal possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of weapons and illegal possession of ammunition.
Sheriff posts crime news and other information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information. In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online crime reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more, call 301-475-8008.
DAN BELSON