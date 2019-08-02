A St. Inigoes man pleaded guilty in St. Mary’s circuit courthouse on July 26 to a shotgun possession charge.
Officer Kyle Neitzel of the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to a report of an illegal hunting blind site on St. Jerome’s Creek on Dec. 28, 2018, near Raley Road and Dove Cove Road in Scotland.
“After further investigation, it was discovered there was no bind site permit issued by the Department of Natural Resources for that area,” Neitzel said in a statement of probable cause.
The officer said he and other law officers confronted four men hunting in the area and one of them was the defendant, Stephen Thomas Knott, 43, who told police his loaded shotgun was in the hunting blind and asked another person to retrieve it.
After police ran all four individuals through the Maryland gun center, Neitzel said he was told to take Knott into custody for possessing a firearm with a felony conviction. “The Maryland gun center advised Knott was prohibited from possessing forearms and ammunition due to a second-degree assault conviction in Nov. 3, 1999,” Neitzel said in a court document.
Knott was arrested later that day on Beachville Road, according to court papers, and told police “he doesn’t own any weapons, he uses others’.”
Knott faced multiple gun charges, however, during the July 26 hearing, St. Mary’s Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel White asked for all the gun charges be placed in count one, which is a rifle/shotgun disqualification of possession charge. The State’s attorney also requested Knott’s bond to be revoked.
However, St. Mary’s Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm granted Knott a level four release, which involves house arrest.
