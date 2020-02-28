The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is investigating two robbery cases where multiple suspects allegedly left with an unconfirmed amount of cash from Millison Plaza businesses this weekend.
Two men left the Island Sushi restaurant in Lexington Park with cash after brandishing a weapon and demanding money Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Two men later entered the nearby 2000 Liquors store in the same shopping center Sunday evening with a weapon, demanding money and leaving with an amount of cash not disclosed by investigators so far during the probe.
It is a “distinct possibility” the same men were involved in both robberies, sheriff’s spokesperson Jason Babcock said this week. “That’s what the investigators are kind of honing in on.”
Although the weapon used were not disclosed by the police, Babcock said there were “no reported injuries” during the course of the robberies.
The sheriff’s office has increased its patrol presence in the Lexington Park area “and other areas where we’ve seen an increase in illicit activity” since the robberies, Babcock said.
No arrests have been made as of press time, according to Babcock and court records, and the sheriff’s office encourages those who have information regarding the weekend robberies contact sheriff’s detective Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 78109, or email taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com.
Twitter: @DanEntNews