A federal lawsuit against a former St. Mary’s sheriff’s office lawman for a 2014 incident ended in a mistrial after a jury was split on a decision last week.
The case stemmed from a 2014 incident which led to Deaungelo Savage’s brief arrest, in a case where charges were eventually dropped, when police arrived at a North Essex Drive address for an open door call based on a complaint by his "on-and-off" girlfriend and allegedly released a K9 unit which attacked Savage, a complaint Savage filed against the sheriff’s office said.
“The plaintiff was seized, detained, and/or arrested, without reasonable suspicion or probable cause, bitten and beaten about the face, body and limbs, assaulted, and/or battered, depriving him of his rights,” Savage’s lawyer, George Harper, wrote in a complaint.
Lawyers for the sheriff’s office denied those allegations, also noting deputies have qualified immunity from certain claims.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Jason Babcock said the agency would not comment on litigation.
Savage "assumed the risk," lawyer Daniel Karp, a local government insurance lawyer representing the former deputy involved, Shawn Cathcart, wrote.
"He failed to comply with and/or resisted their initial efforts to investigate him and as a consequence, he received superficial bites from Deputy Cathcart's canine partner," a filing says.
The suit asked for a jury trial and, initially, a total judgement of up to $20 million in compensation and punitive damages for the eight counts of allegations. Most of those were dropped by the end of the trial, leaving the jury to decide on an allegation Savage was arrested without probable cause and an allegation police used excessive force against him.
The suit also initially made claims against the St. Mary's sheriff’s office deputies who were present that day, but dropped it down to one.
“The allegations are simply too skeletal to support a claim of false arrest or use of excessive force,” lawyers for the deputy say.
Throughout the trial last week, held up in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, jurors were shown medical and arrest records, and heard from witnesses including Cathcart, the officer being sued, as well as the two officers who were dropped from the case and Savage himself.
But the case was not able to render a unanimous verdict from the jury.
“We are split 4/4,” jurors wrote in notes while deliberating last Tuesday.
“We are unable to come to a unanimous decision,” the jury said.
Federal district Judge Paul W. Grimm declared a mistrial last Wednesday, and asked for lawyers to decide by this Friday whether to hold settlement discussions or hold a new trial on the one claim left, which is alleging excessive force.