Police in St. Mary's have identified the man who allegedly slashed a lawman with a knife before being shot by the officer on Tuesday afternoon.
The two officers, deputies Carl Ball and Dylan Glenn, were attempting to issue criminal citations for theft to John Sherman Greenwell, 41, of Lexington Park, according to a release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, which also said Glenn is currently in the field-training process.
Greenwell "suddenly attacked with a large knife he had concealed" inside his coat, police said, striking Ball on the hand.
In an ensuing confrontation, Greenwell allegedly attempted to stab Glenn, who went to the ground before Greenwell raised the knife above him, according to police account of the incident. Ball then fired his gun, shooting Greenwell in the right arm.
Ball and Greenwell were both airlifted to trauma centers with minor injuries, and Glenn remained uninjured.
Ball was released from the hospital soon after, and Greenwell was expected to leave the hospital Wednesday, to be put in sheriff's office custody. Charges are pending against Greenwell, spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling said Wednesday morning.
Following sheriff's office policies, Ball will be placed on paid administrative leave as the sheriff's office internal affairs and criminal investigations branches investigate the shooting, according to Yingling.
The sheriff's office is reviewing body-worn camera footage from both deputies as well as in-store surveillance.
Those with information on the incident are asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953.