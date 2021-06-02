An expansion of the St. Mary's County Detention Center, which will include a new women's wing among other amenities, is almost complete, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for next week.
The expanded jail project, which in addition to the expanded women's wing will include a medical clinic and infirmary, a central control room and an expanded laundry area as well as upgrades to the fire alarm system and air conditioning, is "due to be completed by the end of this month," sheriff's office spokesperson Jason Babcock said on Wednesday.
"We recognize the need to improve the existing building and provide for more space for female inmates," Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said in a press release.
About 25 of the jail's 210 inmates on Wednesday were female, according to jail records.
"The expansion provides additional space for rehabilitative services as well as improved individual medical and psychological treatment for detainees," county public works director John Deatrick said in the release.
It's currently unknown when female inmates will have their official move date to the new wing, Babcock said, but it will come soon after the wing is completed.
A ribbon cutting for the new wing will be held on Tuesday afternoon.
The jail expansion also coincides with the opening of a community correction center, a trailer located on the other side of the jail, which is meant to connect non-violent offenders with medical and behavioral health services. That building was set up using CARES Act funds.