Three women brought a bag of evidence to the Maryland State Police barrack in Leonardtown in March and told lawmen they were repeatedly sexually abused by a Hollywood man while they were children.
After being alerted to it, the man allegedly broke out the windows of his car and wielded a running chainsaw and knives in front of Charles County deputies, announcing he wanted to be shot, according to police.
The evidence bag retrieved by the women from 35-year-old Russell L. Snow's Hollywood home contained Polaroid photos of child pornography, labeled with dates including from 2005, and the age of the children, according to charging papers filed in district court this month, and Snow's "large collection of knives and swords" can allegedly be seen in the background.
The case also contained unused condoms, "Wet Ones" wipes, an 8 mm cassette tape, a cut pair of children's underwear stained with unknown fluids, which police identified as belonging to one of the women, as well as devices believed to be vibrators, charging papers allege.
Two of the women who brought the case to the barrack were alleged victims of Snow, and another, who lives with Snow, said she retrieved the bag from his bedside table at one of the alleged victim's instruction, according to charging papers.
Snow had been babysitting the girls, who were younger than 12 throughout the years the incidents allegedly occurred in the mid-2000s, they told police, and the incidents were "extremely traumatic."
"They have spent years repressing their memories of the incidents," charging papers say.
The incidents allegedly occurred while Snow lived at the Suburban Trailer Park and the Lord Calvert Trailer Park in Lexington Park.
Later that day, on March 31, Maryland State Police searched Snow's home in St. Mary's County and seized electronic devices, cassette tapes, Polaroid photos and objects seen in the photographs, according to charging documents.
Snow "admitted to viewing child pornography on Facebook," but when he was asked if he had accessed child pornography through other means, he refused to answer further questions, the documents stated.
He was arrested that night for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm he was prohibited from owning, and was released during the early morning hours on April 1, retrieving a bag from his home with "unknown contents," and was not seen again until April 4, charging papers said.
That day, Snow "intentionally wrecked his car" in La Plata, charging papers say, and bashed the lights out of his car before revving a chainsaw at police.
"He appeared agitated and was wielding a running chainsaw and several large knives," an earlier press release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.
"The man repeatedly yelled he wanted to be shot," the release said. Officers used a public announcement speaker system to convince him to drop the weapons, and de-escalated the standoff for two hours before taking him into custody and to a Charles County hospital.
Snow is charged with first-degree rape among several other sexual abuse crimes, including several child pornography charges. He is being held without bail in the St. Mary's County Detention Center.
Others charged on sex offenses
In unrelated cases, two other men were charged on sex offense charges in St. Mary's in the past week.
Allen Briscoe Weiland, 52, was arrested last Friday after being indicted on two second-degree sex offense charges in relation to allegations regarding the sexual abuse of a minor in the late 1990s.
Tavon Christopher Briscoe, 21, was indicted on two fourth-degree sex offense charges last week for a 2019 incident.