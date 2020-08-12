A Lexington Park man was given a suspended sentence of nine years of incarceration Tuesday morning following his guilty plea to distributing child pornography last year.
John Jeffery Burch, 52, received a sentence of 10 years, suspended to nine in prison, in addition to five years of supervised probation after lawyers deliberated on whether the child involved in the videos was considered a victim who suffered significant injury due to Burch’s sharing of the videos, and if objects used in the videos counted as weapons in Burch’s case, which was unrelated to the production of the videos.
“I have no idea how there is no victim in this crime,” senior prosecutor Daniel White said, arguing for higher sentencing guidelines than what investigators had determined.
“Every time I show that video, I re-offend that young person who is pictured,” White said.
“I can see, of course, the child was injured with the sexual act” itself, public defender Edie Fortuna said, also arguing there was no legal grounds in the state for counting the promotion of the video as additional injury.
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford indicated he would like to raise the guidelines, but could not due to ambiguities in state law, which do not clarify whether disseminating child pornography affects a victim.
“If there’s ambiguities in the law, I can’t act against the defendant,” he said, later adding, “The argument has a lot of merit, but I cannot be the one to make that decision.”
Although unable to secure additional points in that argument, White said Burch’s conduct had been continuous, with previous convictions for sex offenses noted on his pre-sentence investigation.
“This conduct leads to re-offending,” he said. “The crime itself should warrant the maximum sentence” of ten years.
Fortuna said Burch had experienced “a disproportionate amount of pain in his life” due to trauma inflicted by his father, as well as a teacher who was allegedly involved in his sexual abuse as a child.
“It’s amazing that he’s still standing,” she said, later adding Burch “became a commodity, and that’s the way he lived, the way he understood the world.”
Burch told the judge he needed help, but the “department of corrections doesn’t have a lot of help.”
“He was dealt a bad hand and he did the worst with that hand,” Densford said of Burch, listing the several previous convictions on Burch’s record, including a probation agent’s note over 20 years ago regarding concerns about Burch’s viewing of child pornography possibly developing into sexual abuse, which happened soon after that note.
“It is a most unfortunate picture,” Densford said. “He’s earned every day of 10 years.”
But Densford suspended that 10 year sentence to nine, as he wanted probation to keep Burch “supervised for as long as the law allows.”
As part of Burch’s probation, he will not be allowed to use the internet “at any time for any reason,” and will not be allowed to be alone with children, Densford said.
