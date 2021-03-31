The Maryland State Apprehension Team made its way to St. Mary’s County last Thursday to arrest a man who was labeled as a fugitive following his indictment on 20 child pornography charges earlier in March.
Omar Mccrory, 35, was arrested last Thursday after being located in a Ronald Drive home in Lexington Park. He had been indicted by a St. Mary’s grand jury at the start of the month on 10 counts of using a computer to distribute child pornography and 10 counts of possessing child pornography.
The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit investigated the case, a state police spokesperson said.
Just prior to his arrest, a Lexington Park woman at the residence was also jailed after investigators determined she was harboring Mccrory as a fugitive.
Investigators arrived at the Ronald Drive home on Thursday and made contact with Tracey A. Payne, 30, an educational technician at the Navy Child Development Center who opened the door and denied that Mccrory was home, charging papers filed against her allege.
She eventually revealed his location after being told by a Prince George’s County detective and a Charles County corporal that attempting to assist Mccrory would lead to her arrest.
“Ms. Payne advised ‘Mccrory is like a brother to her and that he usually stays in the bedroom upstairs,’” charging papers filed by Maryland State Police Trooper David Coppedge say. “She advised she had not seen Mccrory in a while and that he was not home.”
Investigators found Mccrory upstairs sitting on a bed with his hands up, charging papers say.
