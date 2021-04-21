Two men accused of brutally beating a 63-year-old man in Lexington Park last September to the point where he was declared brain dead appeared in court for a plea hearing Wednesday, but only one pleaded guilty.
Delante Javon Holley, 29, of Lexington Park received a sentence of 25 years, suspended down to 15 years, Wednesday afternoon after pleading guilty to first-degree assault in a case where he was accused of beating Twain Harrod, who later died of his injuries.
In September last year, Holley, and his alleged accomplice, Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 20, had allegedly been assaulting Holley’s girlfriend in the Riverbay townhomes area, off of Baywoods Road in the southern end of Lexington Park, when a vehicle containing Harrod and Michele Rangel drove past and saw what was happening.
Harrod then “cracked the window, said ‘Hey, you better stop beating on that girl,’ or something to that effect, ‘I’m going to call the police,’” State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) said at the plea hearing.
Fritz alleged that Holley and Birdine proceeded to pull Harrod out of the car and beat him, with one witness saying they were punching and stomping on him.
After the beating, the men told Rangel to put Harrod, now unconscious, back into the car and threatened to shoot her, Fritz said.
Rangel attempted to drive Harrod to the hospital, but was stopped by lawmen for speeding, Fritz said. Police called emergency services for an ambulance ride and investigated the scene, later identifying Holley and Birdine as the two suspects.
The two men were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
A doctor at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital said Harrod had suffered from a closed head injury to the brain, and he was flown to Washington Hospital Center, where he was declared brain dead. Days later, Harrod’s family elected to stop life support.
After Harrod was declared dead, the men were indicted on first-degree murder charges.
Fritz said he had discussed the plea to first-degree assault, which was bound to a sentence of 25 years suspended down to 15 years, with Harrod’s family, who “approved... although rather reluctantly.”
He said it would be difficult to prove the men’s intent to kill Harrod, and without that intention, the sentence for second-degree murder, or manslaughter, would have been about the same as the plea to first-degree assault.
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford said Harrod was a “good samaritan” that night.
“He lost his life for that, at your hands,” he told Holley, who had no criminal record prior to the incident.
Birdine elected to reject his plea deal and move the case forward to trial, which is currently scheduled for next month, but may be rescheduled due to issues obtaining evidence from Washington, D.C., where Harrod was declared dead and an autopsy was performed.
