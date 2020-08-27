Years-old cases of sexual offenses against a seven-year-old girl and two teens, who are mentally disabled, came to a close Wednesday after a judge sentenced Zachary Thomas, 25, for both cases.
Thomas, arriving in court following his December Alford plea to sex abuse of a minor and guilty plea to a fourth-degree sex offense, was sentenced to 25 years, suspended down to 15 years of incarceration in prison, in a sentence agreed on by prosecutors and his lawyer.
Thomas had been accused in the spring of 2017 of inappropriately touching the two girls, who lived within a Mechanicsville household, “both of whom are mentally disabled,” according to charging papers. He told investigators “the touching was for educational purposes,” and he was charged with two counts of a fourth-degree sex offense.
Later on, in February 2018, Thomas was arrested on charges including second-degree rape and a second-degree sex offense after being accused of sodomizing a then-7-year-old multiple times. In that case, he took an Alford plea to sexual abuse of a minor within the household.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an admission the evidence could support a finding of guilt.
Michael Beach, a district public defender representing Thomas, told the judge a pre-sentence investigation had found “what happened to him as a child, was horrific,” but did not speak further on the childhood trauma.
“I do not think it’s the time to go into that,” he said.
Thomas, asked if he would like to speak at his sentencing, told St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm he was “just ready to get this started” in prison, where he will have to serve half of his 15-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
“What disappointed me is you did not apologize” to the victim’s family, who was present in court, Stamm said, also acknowledging Thomas had a traumatic childhood.
“That does not excuse you making victims of people,” Stamm said.
In addition to his prison sentence, Thomas will register as a lifetime sex offender and will spend five years on probation, during which his computer will be subject to search by parole and probation. He must also enter a sex offender treatment program, Stamm said.
Bank robber pleads guilty, is sentenced
In a separate matter on Wednesday morning, Angela Fitzhugh-Hill, who was arrested earlier this year on charges alleging she robbed two banks this February, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 12 years of incarceration.
Charging papers say Fitzhugh-Hill, 41, of St. Leonard, passed a note threatening to detonate an explosive at a BB&T bank in the Wildewood Shopping Center on Feb. 8, and at an M&T Bank in Charlotte Hall on Feb. 13, robbing the banks of a total of about $5,000 in cash.
Police apprehended Fitzhugh-Hill shortly after the Feb. 13 robbery, and she was later indicted in two cases on charges of armed robbery, making a false statement regarding a destructive device, threatening arson as well as assault and theft offenses.
On Wednesday morning, she pleaded guilty to armed robbery in both cases, and was sentenced to two concurrent 12-year sentences.