An SUV crashed into the rear wall of a Mechanicsville gun shop and suspects stole several firearms early last Wednesday morning, police say, and the federal authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the case.
Police initially responded to a burglary alarm at JMJ Firearms in Mechanicsville last Wednesday shortly before 3 a.m., the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, and found damage to the back end of the business, finding that a Ford Expedition had rammed into the wall intentionally.
A suspect, or multiple suspects, then entered and took “numerous firearms,” the sheriff’s office said.
The vehicle had been stolen from Charles County, police say, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday, spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling of the sheriff’s office said.
The store was able to reopen shortly after, a man answering the phone for the store said, before stating he did not want to speak about the incident and hanging up.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a combined reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Those with information are encouraged to contact sheriff’s Detective Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996, or by email at melissa.green@stmarysmd.com. The ATF can be contacted at 888-283-8477 or by email at ATFTips@atf.com
Man shot while viewing home in St. Inigoes
Police are investigating a reckless endangerment case following a man being flown to a trauma center after being shot while viewing a St. Inigoes property with a real estate agent.
The wounded man “was being shown a property” off Bramble Way in St. Inigoes, shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, when he was struck by a bullet, Cpl. Julie Yingling, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said on Tuesday.
The man was flown to a trauma center by helicopter, according to dispatch logs.
The investigation is open and ongoing, Yingling said, and no arrests have been made.
“There is a rumor going around that there were some target shooters,” she said. “That is one of the routes it could go down,” but the investigation is continuing.
