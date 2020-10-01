St. Mary’s prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, former deputy state’s attorney and stepdaughter of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), is resigning from the state’s attorney’s office following her demotion amid reporting allegedly “questionable” financial and personnel practices to authorities.
Sterling, who has served in the office for the past nine years and was recently appointed as deputy state’s attorney for St. Mary’s County in January, said in a release sent Wednesday evening that in her role as deputy she had “uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices,” and “took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities” before being demoted, which she said was motivated by reporting her allegations.
In a phone call on Wednesday night, shortly after alerting social media to the resignation, Sterling said “that’s all I can say for now” regarding her allegations.
“It’s tough, because I love being a prosecutor,” Sterling said of leaving the office. “To put that up against an ethical obligation, is very tough.”
Outside the county courthouse on Thursday morning, St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) accused Sterling of violating employer practices by filing employee grievances without notifying him.
“She filed those grievances behind my back,” he said, adding when he discovered the grievances, he immediately resolved the situation.
Fritz accused Sterling of “failing” at her job duties as deputy state’s attorney “miserably,” also accusing her of “unseeming” conduct toward female employees, who she relegated tasks to as deputy.
He said the allegations of financial improprieties stem from a request for a $25,000 payment to pay staff for extra work for Project Graduation, a request he said was denied by the county commissioners.
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said Thursday morning, regarding the board denying the funds, “No comment, there’s a lot going on with Rick Fritz and Jaymi Sterling.”
Fritz also said he recently mentioned to Sterling he would again be running for state’s attorney in 2022, possibly causing the allegations to arise. Fritz is in his sixth term as the county’s elected prosecutor, and when he last filed in 2017 he said this would be his final term.
“Bottom line is, my attorneys serve at my pleasure,” Fritz said. “Any other state’s attorney would have fired her, I put her back in the position she was in.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Gina Fioravanti, who also recently resigned from her post, told Southern Maryland News, “I’m not leaving because I have another job. I’m leaving because of unfair practices.”
Fritz said Fioravanti’s resignation was unrelated to Sterling’s decision.
Sterling said she submitted a resignation letter effective in two weeks to transfer cases which include sensitive victims to other prosecutors.
“I’m glad to do it for the victims,” she said.
