Three Lexington Park teens were arrested on Saturday following an alleged robbery near a residence off Columbus Drive, where charging papers say the alleged victim had been hired to film a music video.
Keith Holland, 16, along with 17-year-old Jabez Curtis and a 14-year-old boy, all from Lexington Park, were arrested following allegations by the videographer, Benjamin Austin Carter, that he had been robbed upon following one of the teens to collect payment, after filming the music video involving several teens with firearms, which he believed to be “real, functional and loaded.”
The group had filmed the video inside the Columbus Drive residence and outside near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Pacific Drive, where one of the music video’s participants, who police say went by the name of “Little Glock,” told Carter to follow him back to the residence to receive payment, charging papers say.
An “unknown male” approached from behind and allegedly proceeded to press a firearm against Carter, and started to choke him, telling him to give him his belongings before multiple other music video participants, including “Little Glock,” began punching and kicking him, while another, wearing a ski mask, pointed a handgun with a “drum magazine” attached, charging papers allege.
The videographer told officers the teens had stolen thousands of dollars of camera equipment, his cell phone, and $2,000 in cash from him before returning to the Columbus Drive residence.
Police arrived at the apartment where the owner ordered everybody out of the house, and four individuals were detained. Carter identified two of them, Curtis and the 14-year-old, as individuals who had robbed him, and identified Holland, who was allegedly standing on the street and watching the scene, as another participant in the robbery, charging papers say.
The three were arrested and charged as adults with armed robbery, and the older two of the teens were ordered to be held without bail following a bail review on Monday, court records say. The 14-year-old was released to his parents’ custody.
The music video filming incident follows a similar alleged robbery in Charles County last October, when a 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly being involved in the robbery of a cameraman recording his music video.
