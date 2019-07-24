A Leonardtown man was sentenced to 25 years for first-degree assault on Friday after he stabbed a woman about two dozen times.
Gary Flint Jr., a wanted suspect in a 2014 assault, was involved in a five-hour standoff in March 2018 that ended with his arrest, according to police reporting that his female roommate alleged he repeatedly cut her the previous night at their Leonardtown area home.
The 41-year-old woman, spotted by law officers as they were going to the Potomac View Drive residence near Breton Bay, was taken to a hospital in Leonardtown to be treated for her injuries, Maryland State Police reported. Flint, 37 at the time, was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment after tactical assault team members entered the home that morning and found him in an upstairs bedroom.
A month prior, a St. Mary’s judge issued a bench warrant for Flint’s arrest for missing a pretrial hearing in the earlier case, one that originated on New Year’s Day in 2014, with district court charging papers alleging he kicked in the back door of a former girlfriend’s home in Mechanicsville and brandished a knife, cutting her male companion’s hand during a struggle over the weapon.
Unsuccessful plea negotiations were followed by a judge’s dismissal of the case, an appeals court’s rejection of that decision and a defense lawyer’s account filed in court of Flint’s recent psychological “turn to the worse [that] may be associated, at least in part, to the continuing stress of having this case pending.”
Flint told the lawyer that when state troopers at one time found him at his uncle’s home, they assaulted him and “planted a device in both of his ears,” according to the most recent motion to dismiss filed by the attorney, Thomas Axley. “Defendant states that the state police can hear everything he says, including conversations with counsel, can see everything he can see, and can even know everything he thinks,” according to the court document.
A partial hospital record did not support Flint’s account of injuries from the encounter he said he had with police, the lawyer wrote.
Joseph Stanalonis, who was a St. Mary’s assistant state’s attorney at the time, and now a circuit court judge, filed a response agreeing with a defense motion that Flint receive a competency evaluation, and Stanalonis requested that Flint receive that evaluation in an “inpatient” setting, in part because of concerns “about the defendant being in the community with no conditions or supervision.”
During Friday’s hearing, St. Mary’s Assistant State’s Attorney John Pleisse called the assault case horrifying and added it could be the making of a horror film. He suggested Flint receives the maximum sentence.
“This man should not be part of the community,” Pleisse said.
The woman who was stabbed made a statement about the lasting effects of Flint’s actions.
She said her work schedule has been affected because she can no longer return home after dark or she’ll “lose it,” since the crime took place during the same time of day.
She said the 2018 event also affected her daughter, who has to be in regular contact with her mother or she “freaks out.”
“I do not believe that Mr. Flint should be let out,” the victim said in the Leonardtown courtroom.
Flint, now 38, addressed the court saying his apologies to the victim and calling her a good friend at the time. He said he spent “many nights thinking about how bad the situation is.”
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm said the first-degree assault was close to being a murder. “Frankly, you are a danger to our community,” Stamm said before noting that Flint stabbed the woman between 23 and 33 times. “Every time that woman dresses, she sees what you’ve done.”
Stamm sentenced the defendant to 25 years for first-degree assault before saying he hopes Flint is denied parole.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews