As the deadline to file approaches, one judge has thrown in his hat to fill the one judicial seat up for grabs this election.
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis, 49, a longtime prosecutor who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in December 2018 to fill a vacancy left by former judge Karen Abrams, filed with the board of elections on Friday.
A Chopticon High School graduate, Stanalonis began working in the state’s attorney’s office under Walter B. Dorsey while attending law school at the University of Baltimore School of Law. After passing the bar in 1996, he was offered a position in that office as an assistant state’s attorney, starting out with juvenile cases and working up to child abuse and sex abuse cases. He served as a senior assistant state’s attorney and as a deputy state’s attorney.
He served in that office until he became appointed as the third circuit court judge last year. He is now seeking a full 15-year term as a circuit court judge. Since the mandatory retirement age is 70, Stanalonis could conceivably stand for election again when his first term ends.
“I didn’t initially start out wanting to be a judge,” Stanalonis said, but he was encouraged by now retired circuit judge Marvin Kaminetz to pursue the career.
“I like helping people, I like helping the community,” he said.
Stanalonis has spent his first year in the position handling mostly civil and family cases, with a few criminal cases on the side.
“I think the best part is being able to do those cases,” he said, adding that he had spent his “entire career in this courthouse,” mostly handling criminal cases. Throughout the past year, he said he didn’t expect the “huge volume” of civil and family cases which he is handling.
The filing deadline for the 2020 primary elections is this Friday, Jan. 24. If no one else files in this nonpartisan race, Stanalonis would win the election outright Nov. 3. If one other candidate should file, both names would appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots, and both would advance to the general election, no matter what the primary vote counts are. If there are three or more candidates, the top two vote-getters from the total of the GOP and Democratic primaries would move on to face off in the general election.
Twitter: @DanEntNews